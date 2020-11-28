Subscribe
Nehawu leaders are ‘betraying us’

Portfolio committee chairperson, Philemon Mapulane, told members that he had received a letter from Nehawu hours before the scheduled meeting saying the union's national executive committee was attending another meeting.
A branch of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has accused its national office of betraying workers after the union pulled out of a parliamentary process it had initiated. 

Last month Nehawu’s Western Cape provincial secretary Eric Kweleta presented allegations of maladministration and the flouting of recruitment processes by the administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Randall Carolissen, to the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education. The union called for Carolissen to resign. 

But Nehawu twice withdrew from follow-up meetings with the portfolio committee, to the annoyance of the union’s branch at NSFAS.

NSFAS’s woes do not help its mandate

The branch’s executive committee wrote to Nehawu’s national office on 16 November raising their displeasure with how the parliamentary process has been handled. 

“The withdrawal of the trade union from the parliamentary session was a betrayal of workers, betrayal of the rich tradition upon which Nehawu is built … In a time when workers needed their union the most, we deserted them and sided with a despotic and corrupt employer,” reads the correspondence.


On 30 October. The portfolio committee chairperson, Philemon Mapulane, told members that he had received a letter from Nehawu hours before the scheduled meeting saying the union’s national executive committee was attending another meeting. 

The letter stated that Nehawu’s national office bearers had had discussions with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande regarding suspended employees at NSFAS and agreed that they would go back to work. It also said that a process of resolving other outstanding issues had started. 

Student funding scheme gets new chief executive and board

In a statement, Mapulane said the committee was “extremely unhappy” that Nehawu had pulled out of the meeting at the last minute and that the union’s about-turn was “fishy and regrettable”. 

The committee postponed the meeting to 6 November. But again the union pulled out. This time Mapulane told the committee that he had received a letter from the union two days before the meeting. The union said it no longer wanted to be part of the parliamentary process because the issues were employer-employee-related, it was in discussions with the employer and they were finding a middle ground. 

But the branch wrote to the national office and disputed that employee issues had been resolved. 

“How do we take our members to parliament, and argue their case so passionately and not even have the decency to engage them or their branch leaders on the reasons for the withdrawal? The reasons for our withdrawal in the PCHET [portfolio committee on higher education and training] are a whole lot of hogwash, devoid of any sense of rationality and so out of touch with reality that they leave us to infer that the trade union is in bed with the employer,” the letter reads. 

The branch committee also said that Nehawu’s communication with the portfolio committee was laden with lies and accused the national office of deserting its members and sacrificing the integrity of the union. 

“The choruses have begun to ring too loud and too frequent[ly] that perhaps the time has come for workers at NSFAS to seek a new home,” the branch wrote.

By the time of publication Nehawu had not responded to questions sent by the Mail & Guardian.

Meanwhile, after the union’s last no-show, the portfolio committee suggested Nehawu should be subpoenaed to account for what they had brought before it.

Mapulane said the committee would not enter into a public spat with Nehawu, but he did say it was clear something was happening behind the scenes that led to Nehawu withdrawing from the process “at the expense of the employees” they represent. 

“But let us not enter that space, honourable members. It is the public that will judge what really is the reason. 

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

The M&G reported recently that NSFAS employees had told the parliamentary portfolio committee that their offices were bugged, positions were created for select people and that senior executives were made redundant. 

Carolissen has dismissed the allegations and has said he is ready for any inquiry to clear his name and reputation. 

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Education

Student funding scheme gets new chief executive and board

Bongekile Macupe -
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has been under administration for two years after its board was dissolved and its boss resigned not even halfway through his term
Read more
Opinion

Virtual world left out of policy on universities’ international collaboration

Ylva Rodny gumede -
The pandemic has underlined the need for effective research, teaching and learning through virtual platforms regardless of travel restrictions
Read more
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Bongekile Macupe -
Employees at the student financial aid scheme have told the education parliamentary portfolio committee that the administrator did not follow procedures when people were appointed
Read more
Coronavirus

Why Covid likely won’t change the plight of community health workers

Joan Van Dyk -
In the absence of action from the health department, South Africa’s community health workers are once again having to fight for their rights, with a nationwide strike planned from 9 November.
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Nzimande’s shame is youth’s loss

Editorial -
Before Nzimande or anyone in government thinks of telling young people to “choose” TVET colleges again, they need to fix this sector
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Bongekile Macupe -
Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Read more
Subscribers only

Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I think I was born way before my...

The chief executive of the Estate Agency Affairs Board and the deputy chair of the SABC board, shares her take on retrenchments at the public broadcaster and reveals why she hates horror movies
nicolene de wee -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

DRC: Tshisekedi and Kabila fall out

The country’s governing coalition is under strain, which could lead to even more acrimony ahead
stephanie wolters -
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: Crocodile tears from the coalface

Pumping limited resources into a project that is predominantly meant to extend dirty coal energy in South Africa is not what local communities and the climate needs.
Editorial -
Read more
Top Six

Klipgat residents left high and dry

Flushing toilets were installed in backyards in the North West, but they can’t be used because the sewage has nowhere to go
andries sibanyoni -
Read more
Education

Nehawu leaders are ‘betraying us’

The accusation by a branch of the union comes after it withdrew from a parliamentary process
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
