Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Student funding scheme gets new chief executive and board

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a chief executive and a 13-member board for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme . (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a chief executive and a 13-member board for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

He made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday. 

The scheme has been under administration since August 2018 after former higher education minister Naledi Pandor dissolved the board and appointed Randall Carolissen as the administrator.

Nzimande renewed Carolissen’s term twice because the scheme was in the process of appointing a board and a new chief executive. 

The chairperson of the 13 member board is Ernest Khosa, and other members include South African Students Congress president Bamanye Matiwane and the founder and chief executive officer of Africa Teen Geeks, Lindiwe Matlali. 


Nzimande said he would ask the board to find two more members who will bring actuarial and social dialogue skills and experience.


The minister also announced the appointment of Andile Nongogo as the new chief executive for five years. Nongongo is the former chief executive of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta). 

Nzimande thanked Carollissen, whose time at NSFAS comes to an in December, for a “great job” at the scheme over the past two years. 

“Despite many challenges, NSFAS is a much better entity now than it was when you took over,” said Nzimande. 

Recently, the portfolio committee on higher education in parliament heard numerous allegations, from NSFAS employees, of maladministration, fraud and flouting of recruitment processes against Carollissen.

Two weeks ago, the portfolio committee heard that the minister had allegedly discussed an executive position for a former staff member with Carolissen. Nzimande’s former chief of staff, Sibongile Mncwabe, subsequently got the executive job at NSFAS.

The Mail & Guardian asked Nzimande about these allegations.

The minister said he welcomed any steps that parliament will take to investigate the matters that have been brought before it. He added that the higher education department had also put a team together to look into “what is going on behind the scenes” concerning the allegations. 

But, said Nzimande, until now everyone agreed that Carolissen had done a great job in turning the scheme around and suddenly various allegations were made against him. 

The minister said NSFAS employees who raised the issues in parliament are under investigation at the scheme and the Hawks will be investigating fraud charges. He said they were using parliament to discredit Carolissen.
“That is why parliament also needs to be careful that it does not allow its platforms to be used by people who are being disciplined … No one is an angel, we are not saying the administrator is an angel, but he has done a good job,” he said. 

Nzimande also said it was absurd to expect people who have been hired in ministerial offices not to work anywhere else in government. He said he had no involvement in the appointment of Mncwabe at NSFAS.

“She went through the process of applying and, if she deserves it, she must be employed. This thing that staff that have been employed by ministers are little devils with horns in their heads, we must reject that. It is an agenda of the opposition. I never sat and discussed Sibongile’s employment. NSFAS did that without me being involved. Anyway, she is a competent lady and she does not need me to be actually holding her hand.”

Carolissen took a swipe at journalists who he said needed to do “a bit of investigation” and not take allegations at face value, because they then participated in the tarnishing of people’s names and reputations. 

He said no member of his family was employed at NSFAS and that all people employed at the scheme went through the right processes. 

“If you have anything, put it on the table, and I will give you the facts,” said Carolissen 

“My reputation, luckily, can stand on its own. But some people work with me, and they are outstanding people that are being tarnished and smeared left, right and centre and some of us are going to take action. We are not just going to be recipients of abuse and smear campaigns.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Opinion

Virtual world left out of policy on universities’ international collaboration

Ylva Rodny gumede -
The pandemic has underlined the need for effective research, teaching and learning through virtual platforms regardless of travel restrictions
Read more
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Bongekile Macupe -
Employees at the student financial aid scheme have told the education parliamentary portfolio committee that the administrator did not follow procedures when people were appointed
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Nzimande’s shame is youth’s loss

Editorial -
Before Nzimande or anyone in government thinks of telling young people to “choose” TVET colleges again, they need to fix this sector
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Bongekile Macupe -
Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Read more
Education

Unisa shortlists two candidates for the vice-chancellor job

Bongekile Macupe -
The outgoing vice-chancellor’s term has been extended to April to allow for a smooth hand-over
Read more
Coronavirus

Fort Hare students test positive for Covid after partying

Bongekile Macupe -
The 30 students, who went to a bash at a tavern in East London, were not wearing masks, did not sanitise their hands nor keep to social distancing regulations.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Education

Student funding scheme gets new chief executive and board

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has been under administration for two years after its board was dissolved and its boss resigned not even halfway through his term
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Politics

General Counsel of the Bar slams Zuma Foundation

Another summons has been served on Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence, requiring the former president to appear before the Zondo Commission next year
emma balfour -
Read more
National

CR17 report is not perfect, but the investigation was rational,...

So says public protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane’s lawyer, who said she had reason to suspect the money was being laundered through the campaign
Eyaaz Matwadia -
Read more
Environment

‘We struggle for water, but power stations and coal mines...

A proposed pipeline will bring water polluted with Gauteng’s sewage to the Waterberg in Limpopo to boost the coal industry during the climate crisis
sheree bega -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.