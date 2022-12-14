Joburg Theatre’s ‘Adventures in Pantoland’ is a fun mash-up-mega-mix

It’s panto season and this means the kids do not have to be bored during the holidays.

The magic of a Janice Honeyman pantomime is the writer-director’s ingenious mix of magical storytelling, mesmerising on-stage spectacle and witty and over-the-top comedy sprinkled with topical socio-political references that both children and adults can enjoy. A tradition that is 27 years strong, the annual end-of-year festive season attraction returns to the Nelson Mandela Theatre stage of Joburg Theatre from November in what promises to be a delight for the kids and the young at heart.

Dubbed the “panto of all pantos”, this year’s production is called Adventures in Pantoland. Honeyman describes it as a “mash-up-mega-mix of pantomimes, where ever-popular characters such as Princess Aurora, Aladdin, Snow White and Jack the Joller meet on stage with the Wicked Queen Evilina, the Abominable Uncle Abanazar, Madame Kakkeloura Khakibos and the Crooked Captain Hideosa Hook in a quest adventure to retain the Golden Goblet of Goodness.”

“Adventures in Pantoland is an epic journey of traditional good versus evil. Obviously, good wins out in the end,” she adds.

Among the all-star cast bringing this adventure to life (which includes Ben Voss, Ilse Klink and Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala) is the incredible Didintle Khunou whose dynamism is endearing.

Khunou is a stage, television and film actress who captivated audiences and gave an award-winning performance in the local production of The Colour Purple a couple of years ago. South Africa was the first country, after The West End and Broadway, to stage The Color Purple and Khunou bagged a Broadway World Online and a Naledi Award for the category of best lead actress in a musical for her performance as Celie.

She also landed the coveted role of Janet Weiss in the 2019-20 South African tour of The Rocky Horror Show, becoming the first black woman to play the character. We catch up with the actress, now immersing herself in Adventures in Pantoland as her very first pantomime.

Where do I find you creatively and mentally at this stage? Are you in a good space?

Creatively, I’m in an inspired space. As much as I’m doing this show, I’m also working on my own production company and on my own productions. I’m inspired creatively to navigate the industry by making my own work, bringing in my own footprint as an African female theatre actress and filmmaker.

How are you getting into your role as Snow White in the pantomime?

Snow white is so innocent, caring, sweet and youthful. I decided that the way I can interpret this character to suit a black little girl in the audience, watching this and thinking, “oh Snow White looks like me”, is to use exactly that. It’s making her a little more African. I’m understanding my position as a girl of colour playing this character for the first time in the world. I’m realising the power of that. The sense of inclusivity that it represents, the affirmation that every single young girl is a princess, and the moral integrity that is being put to young children.

In this specific pantomime, Adventures in Pantoland, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and Jack (from Jack and the Beanstalk) are all these young superheroes who are trying to get the goblet from the baddie. We’re showing kids that they are superheroes in their own right. They have the capacity to be the victor of whatever circumstance at that tender age. It’s a very empowering thing that Janice has written.

Going with representation and inclusivity, what does it mean to be the first black actress to play Janet Weiss?

At that time, it definitely meant a lot. I think it was shocking that it hadn’t happened before. What it taught me, from a creative standpoint, is that I can be anything and everything under the sun. It was empowering for me. I was nominated twice for that role, and I landed a Los Angeles agent from that role.

What appeals to you about musical theatre?

I realise there are sub-genres of musical theatre. You have pantomimes, which are heightened, very stylistic, fantastical and magical. Then you have musical shows that are comedic and light, like your cabarets and drag shows. And then you have the dramatic, powerful and emotional shows like The Colour Purple.

Along my journey as an actor, I’m realising that there are so many different stories that you can use music as a vehicle for. And there are different ways to use music as a vehicle to tell a story. And music is a powerful connecting tool in storytelling. I think this is why musicals still exist, even on film. I love musicals. I love watching them and being in them. Even as a television and film actress, I don’t think I’ll stop coming to the theatre and being in the theatre.

What are you enjoying about the process of Adventures in Pantoland?

The fantasy and the magic of it all. As actors we have this tool called the “what if” method and it applies so much with a pantomime because you must really extend your suspension of belief. You have to use so much of your imagination because that is part of the story. It speaks and connects me to my inner child, and the joy that comes with telling a story in a very magical and fantastical way.

This year’s production is bigger than the others on a spectacle and technical level. The other day we were in a studio shooting with a blue screen. The screens are moving and shifting. The lights are complex in terms of their compilation and colour palette. They have infused Seshweshwe and Ndebele print in the costuming which is exciting and true to our context.

The visual elements are going to be spectacular!

Adventures in Pantoland is on at the Joburg Theatre from November 6 until December 24. Get the Mail & Guardian this Friday to read up on more kiddies theatre available this festive season.