Watch: The Big Africa Debate

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in association with the Mail & Guardian is launching “The Big Africa Debate” – the inaugural annual Africa Month event to be driven by the SABC and its radio station, Channel Africa.

Launching on the 10th of May in Cape Town, the debate will be carried live on Channel Africa and streamed on the SABC’s and the M&G’s digital platforms. The Big Africa Debate series is an interactive platform for policy and decision-makers, civil society, experts and academia to discuss and debate about the challenges and opportunities for Africa.

The series explores and interrogates the different salient issues and nuances of events on the continent. It critically discusses and contextualises issues from the political, economic and social issues on the continent focusing on the bankability of Africa and infrastructure development. In support of the African Union’s (AU) annual theme, The Africa Big Debate will further highlight and build upon the topic. The AU theme for 2022 is “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development.”

The launch will support the AU theme and focus on economic development, specifically on infrastructure and the bankability of Africa anchored around politics & social issues.

