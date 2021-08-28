Meet the daring South African pilot saving displaced Afghan people

A South African pilot, a multinational crew and a 41-year-old Boeing 727 saved the lives of more than 600 displaced Afghan people on Friday as they hot-footed it into and out of Kabul’s airport in a race against time and possible further bomb attacks.
“We received a desperate call from the US state department’s officials in Kabul after the suicide bombing attack on Thursday night [which killed 170 Afghani’s and 12 US soldiers] asking whether we would be willing to assist with mercy flights,” Captain Niel Steyl told the Mail & Guardian from Kulob in Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In