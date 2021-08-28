 Subscribe or Login

Meet the daring South African pilot saving displaced Afghan people

Captain Neil Steyl and his wife, Lizanne, with the mercy-flight Boeing 727, nicknamed “Irene”, in the background. The couple both work for Safe Air Company in Nairobi.
A South African pilot, a multinational crew and a 41-year-old Boeing 727 saved the lives of more than 600 displaced Afghan people on Friday as they hot-footed it into and out of Kabul’s airport in a race against time and possible further bomb attacks.

“We received a desperate call from the US state department’s officials in Kabul after the suicide bombing attack on Thursday night [which killed 170 Afghani’s and 12 US soldiers] asking whether we would be willing to assist with mercy flights,” Captain Niel Steyl told the  Mail & Guardian from Kulob in Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan.

Erika Gibson

Captain Neil Steyl, from Cape Town, and his crew from Safe Air Company have been based at Kulob for a month, assisting the Americans with evacuating both people and equipment.
erika gibson
