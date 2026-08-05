Atlehang Molefe, 27, is part of a new generation of scholars challenging how power, policy and technology shape everyday life. As a PhD candidate at the Wits School of Governance and a lecturer in Politics and Government at STADIO Higher Education, Molefe is exploring the intersection of democracy, governance and social justice, ensuring that the voices of historically marginalised communities are not overlooked in the digital age.

His doctoral research examines how queer and feminist communities navigate data-driven governance in South African urban policy, contributing fresh perspectives to debates on ethics, inclusion and public policy. Holding a Master of Management in Public Policy from the University of the Witwatersrand, Molefe also teaches politics and governance, supervises student research and develops curricula that encourage critical thinking and active citizenship.

Recognised for academic excellence, leadership and social activism, Molefe is the recipient of the prestigious Amrit Bowan–Laloo Chiba Scholarship from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. His research has also reached international audiences through presentations at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, placing South African scholarship at the centre of global conversations on democracy and governance.