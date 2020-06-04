Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

Zimbabwean journalist ‘fears for his life’ after being singled out by Zanu-PF

Patrick Chinamasa says salaries can't be paid until tax revenue arrives​.
In a press briefing on Thursday, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa (above) said that the party was unhappy with Hopewell Chin’ono’s reporting.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said on Thursday that he fears for his life after being singled out for criticism by governing party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa.

Chin’ono has recently published a series of Facebook posts that outline alleged connections between President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins Mnangagwa, and Drax International, a United Arab Emirates-based company that was awarded a $60-million tender to supply equipment to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said that the party was unhappy with Chin’ono’s reporting.

“We have noted the systematic targeted attacks of the first family members … by unscrupulous characters like Hopewell Chin’ono targeting the president’s son. The false reports that [claim] the president’s son has interest in Drax International … have not been backed up by any evidence,” Chinamasa said.

He added: “We are warning the public and those writing these lies to stop … We wish to advise false reporters and our detractors to desist from perpetrating desperate character assassination.”

On Twitter, Chin’ono responded, saying: “My life is now in danger after Zanu-PF attacked me personally through their spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa. I am only a detractor of corruption … I am a trained journalist, if I have said something that is not true, legal remedies are there. I will not be cowed to fear.”

Chin’ono’s concerns were echoed by the Committee to Protect Journalists. “Zimbabwe’s record against perceived critics, including journalists exposing graft is well documented. This is dangerous talk. The potential consequences cannot be ignored,” the organisation’s Africa account said on Twitter.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.


To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Africa

Remembering the original Super Eagles

-
Nigeria’s Super Eagles move to the international fields started in 1949 with a tour of amateur English clubs
Read more
Africa

Sex workers abandoned as Covid-19 crackdowns undo Africa’s HIV efforts

, & -
Controlling Covid-19 may worsen Africa’s HIV epidemic by stopping state and civil society health services built up over 35 years
Read more
Coronavirus

Second SANDF report-back to court is silent on Khosa investigation

-
Despite a court-ordered deadline for the completion of the internal investigation, no explanation is given for Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s contradictory positions
Read more
Coronavirus

Virus spreads like fire in the Cape

, & -
The Western province, which has 65% of all positive Covid-19 cases, is preparing additional health facilities for a July peak
Read more
Coronavirus

Historic tobacconist decides to quit

-
The Cape Town institution, which has traded from the same location for 200 years, has been forced from its premises because of being unable to sell tobacco during the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Satanists say ‘hell no’ to gatherings during level three

-
Because of Covid-19, the newly formed South Africa Satanic Church will not emerge from the shadows under new lockdown rules
Read more
Coronavirus

Judge trashes entire lockdown regime as constitutionally flawed

-
The high court ruling will delight gatvol South Africans but is unlikely to stand the test of time
Read more
Coronavirus

The backlogs, denials and future of testing Covid-19

-
The National Health Laboratory Services finally admitted to a bottleneck last week, after denying there were any issues since April. According to the service, the backlog of 80 000 tests started in the first week of May
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Judge trashes entire lockdown regime as constitutionally flawed

The high court ruling will delight gatvol South Africans but is unlikely to stand the test of time
-
Read more
Coronavirus

The backlogs, denials and future of testing Covid-19

The National Health Laboratory Services finally admitted to a bottleneck last week, after denying there were any issues since April. According to the service, the backlog of 80 000 tests started in the first week of May
-
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now