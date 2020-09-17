Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Manifesto against the presidency for life in Africa

    
Alassane Ouattara’s plan to seek a third term is a very bad sign for the future of democracy in Africa. The Ivorian president is reneging on the promise he made on March 15 to step down from power.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Alassane Ouattara’s plan to seek a third term is a very bad sign for the future of democracy in Africa. The Ivorian president is reneging on the promise he made on March 15 to step down from power and thus he is strangling the Constitution of his country, bending it to his own personal ends. 

Constitutional interpretations are flying and the disagreements among jurists from all sides about the legality of this move have plunged democracy’s supporters into unprecedented turmoil. From the moment the Constitution was disregarded, and the red line drawn by the National Conferences of the 1990s crossed, the die was cast. 

We fear the worst. And there is a name for that worst: the single party, the monochrome assembly, president for life. 

We know all the ills wrought by that system. So, right now, in this moment, let us express our condemnation of it loudly and clearly. Let us refuse any suggestion of a third term here or anywhere else in Africa! Let us remember that Nelson Mandela, after all the sacrifices he made for his people, promised to serve for only one term — and he kept that promise, despite the pressures brought to bear on him from all sides.

It is clear that, if it succeeds, this new attempt to usurp power in Abidjan will serve as a model for others. Alpha Condé, the president of Guinea, who no longer feels alone in his desire to remain in office for another term, hurried to send a warm congratulatory message to his Ivorian counterpart. 


In Niamey, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou must be wondering if he should follow their lead. While in Kinshasa, Joseph Kabila played Russian-style tricks with the rule of law, Macky Sall, in Dakar, Senegal, will certainly now be tempted to follow the path of constitutional manipulation. As for Paul Biya in Cameroon and Maréchal Idriss Déby in Chad: they have long since trampled on their constitutions without receiving any criticism whatsoever. 

We say “No” to the return to absolute power, whether it comes by means of tanks or a trick of the pen! 

We must act before it is too late. 

Ouattara’s and Condé’s unacceptable candidacies call on each of us to speak up. It is important that African and international voices take stock of the gravity of the situation and mount a coordinated response so that democracy in Africa does not become an imposture, but a tangible reality, one not based on the good will of individuals, but on the authority of the law and the sacred nature of the Constitution. 

The Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, and the International Organisation of the Francophonie sanctioned Mali after the military coup. So why do they avert their eyes from the constitutional putsches taking place in Abidjan and in Conakry? 

Do these institutions want us to believe that a coup de force by civilian politicians is more acceptable than that by military officers? Their ambiguous stance is doing great harm to the democratic process launched at the start of the 1990s. 

The international community runs the risk of shattering all the efforts under way to establish a true and enduring democracy in Africa: a democracy founded on free and transparent elections; a democracy where the transfer of power between parties occurs seamlessly and in strict adherence to the rule of law.

Now is the time to denounce the so-called committees of experts charged with drafting constitutional reforms and who let themselves so easily be convinced or sweet-talked. We cite as a case in point the removal of the age limit for the presidency in the newly proposed Ivorian constitution, which would allow Henri Konan Bédié, now 86 years old, to again run for the presidency. 

Into what abyss have we been thrown? Into one that denies any future to our youth, now sacrificed by an oligarchy without opposition or challengers.

If we do not take care, soon presidents will not be content just to modify our constitutions, they will make lawlessness, or rather the lack of power-sharing, the standard of our civic life. 

Let’s make sure it does not come to that!


The Manifesto is published in French on Change.Org

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tierno Monénembo
Tierno Monénembo is a Francophone Guinean novelist and biochemist.
Véronique Tadjo
Eugène Ebodé

Related stories

Africa

US foreign policy may be creating instability in Africa

w gyude moore -
Sometimes, the best foreign policy might be not to get involved at all
Read more
Africa

Yes, Cote D’Ivoire’s president is running for a third term. But this time it’s different

issiaka konate -
COMMENT: A senior Ivorian government official argues that President Alassane Ouattara is within his rights to run again
Read more
Sport

Controversy dogs Drogba’s top-job attempts

daniel ekonde -
Does Didier Drogba deserve to lead Cote D’Ivoire’s football association?
Read more
Africa

Mali’s constitutional flames could mean smoke in Côte d’Ivoire

louis metcalfe -
The fire of constitutional crisis burns in Mali, but observers shouldn’t ignore the smoke in Cote d’Ivoire.
Read more
Africa

Alassane Ouattara: In the eye of Côte d’Ivoire’s perpetual succession crisis

lauren david seaman & mvemba phezo dizolele -
His road to the presidency was anchored in contention and acrimony, and if his bid is successful, Alassane Ouattara will have ruled for two decades when all is said and done.
Read more
Africa

African governments and the Covid-19 fallout

maria sarungi tsehai & nuru mugambi & lindelwa farisani -
The “Covid-19 Kairos” has provided governments with the opportunity to leverage the pandemic to create comprehensive sustainable economic development policies for all Africans
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now