Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

The Nigerian government is killing its citizens — again

Protester hold hands to barricade the protesters from the men of the Nigerian Police force as protesters march at Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos State, during a peaceful demonstration against police brutality in Nigeria, on October 20, 2020. Authorities of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sonwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hours curfew on the state effective 4pm on Tuesday, due to the violent attacks on police officers and innocent Nigerians. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Nigeria has always killed its citizens. 

It killed them in the infamous pogroms against the Igbo people in the 1960s in Northern Nigeria, and it devolved into slaughtering them in the hundreds of thousands (or millions by some accounts) in the Biafran War that continues to haunt our national imagination. 

It killed them in several protests during and against military rule in the 1970s long before I was born, and killed them again in the 1980s when I was just a child. It killed them in the 1990s when citizens dared to step into the streets to demand the announcement of the winner of the historic June 12 elections, and killed them again in my teens, under the presidency of General Sani Abacha. 

Democracy didn’t rid Nigeria of its hunger for blood. From 1999, Nigeria has killed citizens everywhere from Odi, Bayelsa where thousands were killed in what is now known as the Odi Massacre, to Maiduguri in Borno. 

In response to public protest, it kills people. 


In response to criminals and domestic terrorists, it kills its people as collateral damage in blunt, disorganised battles against better equipped enemies, and by its sheer incompetence and corruption. 

The Nigerian security forces are particular experts at murdering Nigerians. In fact, we have gotten used to it. Gotten used to hundreds killed for peaceful self-determination protests. Gotten used to the numbers of people killed, tortured, arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that we are presently protesting again. Gotten used to the tens that have been killed, in an ongoing onslaught on citizens by security forces since we started these #EndSARS protests two weeks ago

When it is not calling us, it is unable to save us from death. Unable to save us from 1 800 recorded deaths from bandits in 2018. Unable to save us from the over 400 killed by Boko Haram in 2019. Unable to save us from the at least 1 100 villagers killed so far in 2020.

And yet, rather than hide its face in its shame, here it is again, killing us. 

As I write, at least seven people are reported dead by the Nigerian police who — as captured in a live video I just watched on social media — opened fire on peaceful protesters, unarmed citizens in the seats of Lagos protesting at the most public of places, the popular Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria. 

It is doing this because protesters remain — peacefully — on the streets for the 13th consecutive day, ignoring the ambiguous and dishonest responses by the government to the demands to end police brutality, hold murderous cops accountable and reform the nation’s security apparatus. It violated the constitutional right of citizens to protest by “banning” the protests and when citizens refused to leave, it sent soldiers to make them.

The images are gruesome. My friend is presently weeping as I write, as he watches videos I cannot bear to watch. “See bullets,” DJ Switch, a popular singer who is streaming the deaths and injuries live on her Instagram page to over 150 000 viewers, so that the world sees for itself, is saying, reporting on the chaos and confusion as the security forces paid by taxpayer money to protect us is once again killing us. 

Seven confirmed dead. Several confirmed wounded, including the one that we see on video also, with a bullet being removed from his leg because there are no ambulances and the protesters are huddled together, afraid to move, lest the killers who are still at the protest grounds open fire again. 

We are all watching this as if it were a movie. We have never seen anything like it before — not because it has never happened before, but because we can actually see it live with our eyes and hear it with our eyes. We can confront the evil of our own government by ourselves, and we cannot deny that we see what we see and hear what we hear. 

A generation is confronted with the reality of its own nation: Nigeria kills its people. Nigeria has always killed its people. And if we do not radically change our country, Nigeria — from president to president, in an unbroken chain — will continue to kill its people. 

As I am about to run out of words for this piece, the guy for whom bullets were being removed from his leg was just announced dead. 

Chude Jideonwo is host of the TV and radio network ​#WithChude​, which creates safe spaces for conversations about mental, emotional and spiritual health across Africa. He is also co-founder of human flourishing company J​oy, Inc.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Chude Jideonwo
Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo is co-founder of StateCraft Inc, which has consulted for presidential candidates in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya. He is author of the upcoming book How To Win Elections in Africa.

Related stories

Africa

How US foreign policy under Donald Trump has affected Africa

nomsa maseko -
Lesotho has been used as a microcosm in this article to reflect how the foreign policy has affected Africa
Read more
Africa

Elnathan John: Our merciful Nigerian father

elnathan john -
“They say people disappear, young men with dreadlocked hair, with tattoos, or even just carrying a laptop in a backpack,” writes Elnathan John in a reflective essay about Nigeria.
Read more
Opinion

Women are entitled to own land

Hloniphile Simelane -
Too many laws and customs in too many African countries still treat women as minors
Read more
Friday

Book review: The girl with the louding voice by Abi Daré

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Abi Daré’s debut novel has been described as a celebration of girls who dare to dream
Read more
Africa

The challenges of delivering a Covid-19 vaccine in Africa requires a new approach

dr leonard bikinesi & dr sanjeev arora -
It is imperative that we train healthcare workers and participate in continent-wide collaboration
Read more
Africa

How Africa can curb illicit financial flows to strengthen economies post Covid-19

paul akiwumi -
The AfCFTA is set to be implemented at the same time as the globe tackles post-Covid-19 recovery. Deeping continental integration can help to boost economies, particularly if stemming illicit financial flows is prioritised
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

Despite 6 300 ANC cadres working in government, the party’s integrity committee has done little to deal with its accused members
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper & khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

The Nigerian government is killing its citizens — again

‘Nigeria kills its people. Nigeria has always killed its people.’
Chude Jideonwo -
Read more
National

Finance probe into the Ingonyama Trust Board goes ahead

The threat of legal action from ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya fails to halt forensic audit ordered by the land reform minister
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Health

Ailing Far East Rand hospital purchases ‘vanity’ furniture

Dr Zacharia Mathaba, who purchased the furniture, is a suspected overtime fraudster and was appointed as Gauteng hospital chief executive despite facing serious disciplinary charges
khaya koko -
Read more
Education

Institutions of higher learning should commemorate their casualties

The bust of Matikweni Nkuna at Tshwane University of Technology is an example of how we should honour those who fought for equal access to education
malesela maubane & shalate davhana -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now