Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

It’s time to fight Covid fatigue in Africa

  
A Red Cross volunteer measures the temperature of a man before he can enter Nakasero market in Kampala, on April 1, 2020. - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on March 30, 2020, ordered an immediate 14-day nationwide lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus which has so far infected 33 people in the country. (Photo by SUMY SADURNI / AFP)
0

In many ways, Africa has waged a successful battle against Covid-19. With under two million cases recorded on a continent of more than one billion people, the figures for Africa are lower than they are in Europe, Asia and the Americas. With 17% of the global population, Africa has accounted for just 5% of global confirmed cases and 3% of global Covid-19 deaths.

Political leaders and health officials have reason for confidence in the public health and social measures that have contributed to lower viral infection rates in Africa, but they must be prepared for the next battle they face: Covid fatigue. 

Although many countries have seen widespread adherence to the 3Ws that have kept citizens safe — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance — there are worrying signs that citizens are growing weary of the pandemic and relaxing their behaviour. In August, data published by the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to Covid-19 (PERC) showed that 85% of respondents said they had worn masks in the past week. But that figure is dropping. In Ghana, for example, a country globally celebrated for its creative fight against coronavirus, recent studies by the Ghana Health Service have shown that mask-wearing in markets has dropped to only 20%.

This is a time for people to remain vigilant, a message that health professionals and government leaders must reinforce. They now need to attune this message to the economic pressures on people, families and businesses. Africa is facing its first recession in 25 years, and Covid-19 could push up to 40-million people into extreme poverty. The pandemic has devastated livelihoods, with 70% of the population reporting a drop in household income. Food insecurity is affecting more than two-thirds of the population and many people prioritise earning money over social distancing. 

There are signs that the population’s perception of personal risk is weakening, which could influence their willingness to adopt preventive behaviour. A recent survey by the PERC reported that although more than two-thirds of respondents believe that many of their compatriots would be affected by Covid-19, only 29% felt that they were personally at risk. With the highest caseload on the continent, South Africa is one exception. Nearly half of all participants there expressed concern about catching the virus.


Regardless of their perceptions of personal risk, the majority of Africans favour reopening the economy, while seven out of 10 feel anxious about resuming normal activities.

For national leaders, this tension offers an opportunity to provide renewed guidance to the public to fight Covid fatigue and encourage citizens to adopt Covid-safe ways of living and sustain Covid prevention behaviour. All countries should reintroduce the 3Ws and promote risk-reducing behaviour such as avoiding crowds and confined spaces as part of daily living and support people in adapting and being resilient.

Toward this end, public health organisation Vital Strategies and its Resolve to Save Lives initiative has just released a new toolkit, Living Covid Safe, which provides a template that governments and civil society organisations can use to wage their defence against Covid fatigue. The Ghana Health Service has already begun adapting these materials, using the fresh and engaging visuals to capture people’s attention and spark renewed commitment to wearing masks and other safe behaviour.

 With print, digital and broadcasting assets on the dos and don’ts of safe behaviour in four languages (English, French, Portuguese and Swahili), the toolkit provides simple messages for best practices in daily situations, such as avoiding the busiest hours at the market, waiting for the next bus to avoid crowds, and conducting business outdoors as much as possible to stay away from confined spaces.

With Covid-19 fatigue growing amid a global surge of Covid-19 cases, it is a perfect time to renew public communications, build on the swell of supportive messages from politicians, celebrities and other people and also to correct misinformation that has crept into social media conversations. Before public opinion causes people to fully drop their guard against Covid-19 safety, government officials need to strengthen the narrative of virus prevention not only to keep the population safe, but to lay the groundwork for popular acceptance of a vaccine, once it becomes available. 

Despite the region’s reputation for weak national health systems, Africa has waged a remarkable battle against this global scourge. But the war has not yet been won. It can be, with vigilance and renewed efforts to combat Covid-19 – one message at a time.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
DaCosta Aboagye
Dr DaCosta Aboagye is the director of health promotion at Ghana Health Service.
Steve Hamill
Steve Hamill is the vice-president for policy, advocacy and communication at public health organisation Vital Strategies.

Related stories

Africa

The global HIV response needs to get back on track

webster mavhu -
After missing the global HIV/Aids targets, new benchmarks that put people at the centre, especially those most at risk, need to be set
Read more
Africa

On the campaign trail with Bobi Wine

liam taylor -
Dodging tear gas and bullets with Uganda’s opposition leader
Read more
Africa

Nigeria’s women on the front line

bolu akindele & ope adedeji -
They led the October 72-hour demonstration against a brutal police squad, following the examples that date back to the 1910 Women’s War
Read more
National

Rural women take the Ingonyama Trust to court

chris makhaye -
Forced to sign lease agreements and pay rent for land they have been living on for years, residents have had enough and are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court
Read more
Africa

Ghana’s free and fair elections don’t mean its democratisation process is complete

miriam frost -
The country needs to protect its democracy given that ashift to authoritarian rule is evident on the continent
Read more
Africa

‘This thing almost killed me’

daniel ominde -
Daniel Ominde was young, fit and healthy. He thought he would be safe from Covid-19. He was wrong. This is his story . . .
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

The global HIV response needs to get back on track

After missing the global HIV/Aids targets, new benchmarks that put people at the centre, especially those most at risk, need to be set
webster mavhu -
Read more
National

Growing culture: Brothers on the land, together under the sun

Some black and white farmers are working together in the name of progress in a sector that has long been associated with racial exclusion and the abuse of black people
Lucas Ledwaba -
Read more
Business

Dirty EOH’s clean-up plan makes strides

The technology service company has cut its debt from R4-billion to R2-billion in just two years.Its reputation was harmed by corruption that has come to light during the inquiry into state capture
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

On the campaign trail with Bobi Wine

Dodging tear gas and bullets with Uganda’s opposition leader
liam taylor -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.