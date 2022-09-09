Hacker broadcasts porn clip during Zim election seminar

In a country where the hand of the governing party is considered to be behind everything that does not go according to plan, a virtual session organised by the Southern African Political Economy Series Trust on Thursday, to discuss Zimbabwe’s forthcoming elections, inexplicably went offline just as it started.

The convener, Ibbo Mandaza, quipped he did not know that even “Zoom could be interfered with”.

The session went offline again minutes into the discussion, and just after resumption, a pornographic clip popped up.

“It appears we have a hacker,” Mandaza sighed.

The session would switch off for a third time, and while the discussion resumed, the matter at hand, the much talked about 2023 national elections, raised questions about whether conditions exist to ensure the polls are credible, free and fair.

Using the Kenyan elections as a benchmark – the eastern African country’s Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission has largely been considered free from political manipulation and gamesmanship – Zimbabwe’s own much-criticised electoral commission became a point of focus.

Kenya’s elections, held last month, are being used by analysts to gauge if Zimbabwe will measure up to the generally considered credible results that propelled William Ruto to power, despite his victory later being challenged in court.

The courts have since declared Ruto’s victory official.

But scepticism and serious questions linger about Zimbabwe, with its long history of violent elections and disputed poll results.

“Kenya has committed to building strong institutions to deal with elections and political conflict,” said Tawanda Chimhini, an election consultant and former executive director of the Election Resource Centre. “There is a lot of confidence in the judiciary.”

Grievances are being raised by activists and opposition political parties ahead of next year’s elections about the composition of the country’s highest courts, which have what critics term “political appointees”.

It is these appointees who would preside over any poll challenge that may emerge.

“There needs to be insulation of election management bodies to ensure their independence,” Chimhini added.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has for years been dismissed by critics as being beholden to the ruling party, compromising the impartiality of its conduct.

However, government spokespeople have dismissed such outcries, declaring that every citizen has a right to serve his or her country.

Access to information and a free media have also been identified as some of the hot potato issues that will need to be addressed before the elections, especially in the aftermath of the assault of journalists covering the Gokwe by-election by Zanu-PF supporters.

“By-elections marred by violence do not augur well for the coming elections,” said Andrew Makoni, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Election Support Network.

“What worries us is that the government and the Zimbabwe Election Commission have been silent about violence. It will be difficult to call such an election credible,” Makoni said.

“Zimbabwe can learn from Kenya to improve how we hold our elections. As seen with Kenya’s Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, Zimbabwe must be improving our elections incrementally and not experience the same problems with each round of elections,” Makoni said.

It is taboo in Zimbabwe for the country’s main opposition to appear on national television, and the Citizens Coalition for Change has routinely barred the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from covering its rallies, citing bias.

On the other hand, the public broadcaster has been a permanent presence at ruling party rallies and some have risked being collateral damage of Zanu-PF’s infighting.

However, it is the conduct of the courts and the ZEC that will be back in the spotlight in what is being billed as a crucial election.

“When an election is challenged, what is on trial is the electoral management body,” said Dzikamai Bere, national director of Zimbabwe Human Rights Association.

“Our election dispute resolution mechanisms do not inspire confidence. ZEC is determined to lose the people’s confidence,” Bere said.

Despite concerns raised in successive elections in Zimbabwe, reforms remain distant, whereas in Kenya people and news media freely tallied the results. In Zimbabwe it is a punishable offence, with the ZEC being the sole custodian of the results and also of the contentious voters’ roll.

“There are already bad indicators for the election to come,” said Solomon Bobosibunu, programmes manager at the Electoral Resource Centre.

“The voters’ roll remains a no-go area and the conditions now are worse than during previous elections,” Bere said.

All these problems have been placed in the ZEC’s lap.

“The arrogance of the ZEC chairperson is incredible,” said Mandaza.

“Arrogance is a sign of weakness. We have a weak government,” responded Fay Chung, a former freedom fighter and education minister.

With Zanu-PF already declaring victory before a single ballot has been cast, the country could be set for another bruising round of elections.