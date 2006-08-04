Urban planners see World Cup boost for South Africa

Massive investments to upgrade and build new infrastructure ahead of the 2010 soccer World Cup could spark a revival in South Africa’s overcrowded and underfunded cities, urban planners said on Thursday.

”There will be a lasting legacy beyond four years from now,” Andrew Boraine, chairperson of the South African Cities Network, said at a news briefing.

Local commuters are set to gain from the construction of efficient public transit routes that move people in and around major cities, including improvements to rail lines, roadways, bus depots and airport terminals.

”The Achilles’ heel of our cities is transportation and its reorganisation could have the biggest impact from a cities’ perspective,” said Boraine.

South Africa’s infrastructure is unrivalled on the continent but its major urban centres are plagued by traffic congestion and unreliable public transit, even as they continue to draw floods of new job-seekers from rural areas.

President Thabo Mbeki said on Sunday that South Africa will spend R3-billion ($431,9-million) on improving its sagging public transport system ahead of the World Cup.

An estimated 350 000 visitors are expected to attend the 2010 competition, which will see matches played in nine South African cities.

Big city mayors are leveraging the World Cup opportunity, highlighting critical local needs to central government officials and international donors, Boraine said.

”A few months ago they were all speaking a different language. The 2010 date is forcing them to work together,” he said.

The drive to make South Africa’s cities decent places to visit for World Cup tourists will also improve conditions for the poorest urban citizens, many of whom still live in townships without reliable water or electricity services. – Reuters