Mayor Athol Trollip confident ahead of motion of no-confidence vote

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip, is confident that the motion of no-confidence vote against him and speaker of council Jonathan Lawack will fail.

The motion to remove Trollip and DA speaker of Council Jonathan Lawack was tabled by Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels and seconded by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) despite Daniels being instrumental in having former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani ousted after tabling a motion of no confidence in August.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian ahead of Thursday’s council meeting, Trollip said the motion of no confidence against him was going to fail because it is an act of revenge by Bobani.

“‘They say they tabled the motion of no confidence against me because I appointed municipal manager Johann Mettler. They believe that Mettler’s appointment had not been approved by Eastern Cape MEC Fikile Xasa. They believe that the appointment of the city manager was irregular. but the truth is that Bobani is bitter” he said.

Trollip’s fate will be decided by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Out of 120 seats the DA-led coalition (ACDP and Cope a seat each) holds 59, the ANC 50, the EFF 6, the UDM 2, and the African Independent Congress (AIC), Patriotic Alliance and United Front (UF) with one seat each. For the motion against Trollip to succeed the opposition need to secure 61 votes.

Trollip also said he would do everything in his power to ensure that he sees out his term as mayor.

“I respect my position of mayor and I will do everything in power to fulfil our 5-year mandate. We are not just going to roll over. We will not allow for the municipality to be exposed to patronage and power,” said Trollip.

“They have formed a coalition of grievances. Remember that Bobani is still reeling after he was ousted as deputy mayor and Daniels has aspirations of replacing Bobani as deputy mayor both parties feel hard done by. That’s all this is,” he continued.