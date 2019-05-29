Unionists, women and an alleged smuggler? Who's who in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

The much anticipated Cabinet announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa saw a return to inclusive governance with a nod to unions, business and even the opposition.

Gender parity and youth representation were also key components in the national executive, a trend seen throughout the provinces by both the governing ANC and opposition office bearers.

Seemingly breaking from tradition, the new Cabinet followed an exhaustive consultation process which has been described as “unlike any other” held by an ANC president.

The Cabinet includes unionists like new Minister of Trade and Industry and Economic Development Ebrahim Patel, deputy minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Sdumo Dlamini and Thulas Nxesi, who has the unenviable task of addressing the country’s unemployment crisis as minister of employment and labour. Returning to the executive is defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who in 2016 allegedly smuggled a Burundian woman into South Africa on a state-owned jet.

“For the first time in the history of our country, half of all ministers are women. We have also included a significant number of young people.

This is in fulfilment of our commitment to giving young people roles of responsibility in all sectors of society,” Ramaphosa explained.

In an effort to “promote greater coherence, better coordination and improved efficiency”, a number of portfolios were combined, reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28, Ramaphosa said.

These are:

Trade and Industry and Economic Development

Higher Education and Training and Science and Technology

Environmental Affairs and Forestry and Fisheries

Agriculture and Land Reform and Rural Development

Mineral Resources and Energy

Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation

Sports and Recreation and Arts and Culture

The portfolios of Communications and Telecommunications and Postal Services were combined before this Cabinet was announced.

The full Cabinet list is as follows:

Deputy president of South Africa is David Mabuza.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Thokozile Didiza. The deputy ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

Minister of Basic Education is Angie Motshekga. Deputy minister is Reginah Mhaule.

Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Deputy minister is Pinky Kekana.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The deputy ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The deputy minister is Thabang Makwetla.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is Barbara Creecy.The deputy minister is Maggie Sotyu.

Minister of Employment and Labour is Thulas Nxesi. The deputy minister is Boitumelo Moloi.

Minister of Finance is Tito Mboweni. The deputy minister is David Masondo.

Minister of Health is Zwelini Mkhize. The deputy minister is Joe Phaahla.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology is Blade Nzimande. The deputy minister is Buti Manamela.

Minister of Home Affairs is Aaron Motsoaledi.The deputy minister is Njabulo Nzuza.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu. The deputy ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Naledi Pandor. The deputy ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is Ronald Lamola. The deputy ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is Gwede Mantashe. The deputy minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.

Minister of Police is General Bheki Cele.The deputy minister is Cassel Mathale.

Minister in the Presidency is Jackson Mthembu. Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The deputy Minister is Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Minister of Public Enterprises is Pravin Gordhan. The deputy minister is Phumulo Masualle.

Minister of Public Service and Administration is Senzo Mchunu. The deputy minister is Sindy Chikunga.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Patricia de Lille. The deputy minister is Noxolo Kiviet.

Minister of Small Business Development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The deputy minister is Rosemary Capa.

Minister of Social Development is Lindiwe Zulu. The deputy minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Nathi Mthethwa. The deputy minister is Nocawe Mafu.

Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo. The deputy minister is Zizi Kodwa.

Minister of Tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane. The deputy minister is Fish Mahlalela.

Minister of Trade and Industry is Ebrahim Patel. The deputy ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula. The deputy minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.