Hanekom latest MP to resign

Lester Kiewit

Hanekom has previously stated that he will continue to work on the board of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. (Reuters)

The ANC in Parliament has confirmed the resignation of former minister of tourism Derek Hanekom as a member of Parliament.

He becomes the latest former minister to resign as a legislator in the National Assembly.

Hanekom failed to make the cut when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet two weeks ago. Earlier on Tuesday,  former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini also stepped down as an MP in an 8-page resignation letter. 

So far, 15 former ministers have decided not to take up their seats. Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant did not follow suit and remains an MP for the time being.

Hanekom did not respond to requests for comment from the Mail & Guardian but said on Twitter: “Thank you! I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon.
But tourism will remain a passion and I’ll support it wherever I find myself in the next couple of weeks.”

Hanekom has previously stated that he will continue to work on the board of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

MPs return to Parliament next week when President Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation address.

The ANC caucus is also expected to announce who it will nominate as parliamentary committee chairpersons by the end of this week.

