District Six to get its name back

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lester Kiewit
14 Jun 2019 00:00
A place of one’s own: The construction site for phase three of District Six’s redevelopment. About 60 000 people were forcibly removed from 1968 onwards and most buildings were razed. (David Harrison)
District Six, or Zonnebloem as it is officially known, is one step closer to being District Six again. The paperwork for the name change for the area near Cape Town’s city centre, made famous by forced evictions during the apartheid era, is now with the Geographical Names Council.
The neighbourhood, on the northern slopes of Devil’s Peak leading into the City Bowl, has a long history of forced removals and abuse.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?