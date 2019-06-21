National

We’re ‘doomed’ if justice isn’t fixed

Sarah Smit

Hawk’s eye view: Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen testified at the state capture inquiry about alleged corruption in the criminal justice system . Photo: Alon Skuy/Gallo Images

The role of a broken criminal justice cluster in the state capture project was brought into sharp focus during the recent appearance of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen at the Zondo commission.

The chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said: “I am hoping that more people within the sector will come forward. If we do not have a proper law enforcement agency then we don’t have a country.”

Booysen laid bare a web of alleged corruption in the police, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

state capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)HawksRobert McBrideJudge Raymond ZondoJohan BooysenGareth NewhamKwaZulu-NatalNPANational Prosecuting Authority

