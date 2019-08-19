LIVESTREAM: Mxolisi Nxasana appears before state capture inquiry

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
19 Aug 2019 10:13
Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana appears before the judicial inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Testifying before the commission — chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo —Nxasana’s testimony appeared to reinforce perceptions that Jacob Zuma’s presidential style thrived on chaos and instability. In this, he appeared to have a perfect foil in Nomgcobo Jiba: her Eris, the Greek goddess of discord and chaos to his god of war, Ares.
Nxasana told the commission that between the announcement of his appointment on 31 August 2013 and his taking up the position in October of that year, he became aware of a dirty tricks campaign against him that involved Jiba and various police officers in KwaZulu-Natal.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?