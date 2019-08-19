National

LIVESTREAM: Mxolisi Nxasana appears before state capture inquiry

M&G Reporter

Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana appears before the judicial inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Testifying before the commission — chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo —Nxasana’s testimony appeared to reinforce perceptions that Jacob Zuma’s presidential style thrived on chaos and instability. In this, he appeared to have a perfect foil in Nomgcobo Jiba: her Eris, the Greek goddess of discord and chaos to his god of war, Ares.

Nxasana told the commission that between the announcement of his appointment on 31 August 2013 and his taking up the position in October of that year, he became aware of a dirty tricks campaign against him that involved Jiba and various police officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

.
Raymond ZondoNomgcobo JibaMxolisi NxasanaJudge Raymond ZondoJacob Zumastate capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)NDPPNational Director of Public Prosecutions

Client Media Releases

North-West University
NWU women shine at science awards
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Accidental scientist tackles food insecurity
MTN
MTN, SAPS recover stolen batteries
Supersonic
Supersonic keeps customer interaction simple too
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
The Pink Pixel
Why your company needs a Web site
NWU women shine at science awards
Accidental scientist tackles food insecurity
MTN, SAPS recover stolen batteries
Supersonic keeps customer interaction simple too
Why your company needs a Web site
Want to publish your media releases here?