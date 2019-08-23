Politics

Mischief managed: Cyril’s take on CR17 fund flows

Sarah Smit

Got the flag: Campaign money was spent on all sorts, from apparel to mass rallies. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

In his response to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into CR17 donations, President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed the many moving parts of his campaign to win the ANC presidency.

“The campaign had broad political objectives, including the unity of the ANC and the restoration of its character,” the document, compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, reads.

“Through its communications and messaging, CR17 sought to engage ANC members and supporters in political debate and promote organisational development and unity in the ANC.”

The campaign got under way as early as September 2015.

Some of the president’s most trusted advisers were at the helm of the CR17 effort. The national campaign was run by Bejani Chauke and project manager Marion Sparg.

Sifiso DabengwaMarion SpargJames MotlatsiCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneAfrican National CongressSouth Africa (country)Public ProtectorCrispian Olver#CR17

