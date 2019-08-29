No romance without finance — a playlist

Earlier this week PhD student, author and United Nations Children’s Fund advocate Lebohang Masango sat with Power FM’s Aldrin Sampear to talk about her master’s dissertation. With Johannesburg as her case study, the topic focuses on how young women navigate love and intimacy in the digital era of capitalism.

“The thing about romance is that [it] requires money,” Masango explained to Sampear. “There is no engagement in any kind of romance without money.

It’s a material activity. So for us to then want to create a moral panic around what young women, who are consenting adults, are doing with their bodies, or are setting as criterias for romantic engagement, I don’t think it warrants the moral panic that it has.”

The Mail & Guardian collaborated with Masango to create a playlist that speaks to what she refers to as “strategic dating”, from women’s point of view.

Ain’t nothing going on (but the rent) — Gwen Guthrie

Quotable: “No romance without finance/ No romance without finance/ Boy, nothin’ in life is free/ That’s why I’m askin’ you what can you do for me/ I’ve got responsibilities/ So I’m lookin’ for a man whose got money in his hands”

Bills Bills Bills - Destiny’s child

Quotable: Can you pay my bills/ Can you pay my telephone bills/ Can you pay my automo-bills/ If you did then maybe we could chill

Daddy — DJ Cndo

Quotable: UDed’usebenzile/ UDed’u-achievile



Can’t Turn Me Away (Get Munny) — Erykah Badu

Quotable: “I look like a model/ I’ll do what I gotta/ To stay in the running/ ‘Cause I want your money/ Give me some/ I’ll be the one backstage/ ‘Cause, Munny, I want you back/ La, la, la, la”

Material Girl — Madonna

Quotable: “They can beg and they can plead/ But they can’t see the light (that’s right)/ ‘Cause the boy with the cold hard cash/ Is always Mister Right”

Rich Sex — Nicki Minaj

Quotable: “If you know your pussy worth a Benz truck (Rich sex)/ Don’t let homie fuck unless his bands up (Rich sex)/ Go to DR, get that fat transfer (Rich sex)/ It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome (Rich sex)”

8 Days of Christmas - Destiny’s Child

“Oh he makes me feel so lovely, so sexy, I’m so in la-la-la-la-love/ How I love him for his generosity, my man, my man, my baby/ Doesn’t it feel like Christmas (It feels lovely)/ Doesn’t it feel like Christmas (Feels so lovely)/ Doesn’t it feel like Christmas (Whoa)/ Yes, it feels like Christmas”

Hit ‘Em Up Style — Blue Contrelle

Quotable: “While he was scheming/ I was beamin’ in the Beamer, just beamin’/ Can’t believe that I caught my man cheatin’/ So I found another way to make him pay for it all/ So I went to Neiman-Marcus on a shopping spree/ And on the way I grabbed Soley and Mia/ And as the cash box rang I thought everything away”

Scrubs — TLC

Quotable: “No, I don’t want no scrub/ A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me/ Hangin’ out the passenger side/ Of his best friend’s ride/ Trying to holla at me”

What have you done for me lately - Janet Jackson

Quotable: “Used to go to dinner almost every night/ Dancin’ ‘til I thought I’d lose my breath/ Now it seems your dancing feet are always on my couch/ Good thing I cook or else we’d starve to death - Ain’t that a shame?”

Bhuti Madlisa — Moonchild Sanelly featuring Jay Cubed

Quotable: “She don’t want, ga batle di long convo/ Fak’imali, park’ibakkie/ Where’s the drop top?”

