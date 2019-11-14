Why Ethiopians are losing faith in Abiy’s promises for peace

Yohannes Gedamu Yohannes Gedamu is lecturer of Political Science at Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Liberal Arts. His doctoral dissertation is entitled: Ethnic Federalism and Authoritarian Survival in Ethiopia. Dr. Gedamu expertise focuses on Sub-Saharan Africa in general and the Horn of African countries in particular. Topics of interest are: Democratization, Authoritarian survival, Ethnic Politics, Federalism, and Cross Border Societies in the politics of cooperation or discord. Read more from Yohannes Gedamu