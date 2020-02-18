LOGIN
Subscribe
PoliticsThe Editors Picks

Ramaphosa ‘neutral’ in Mkhwebane, Parliament impeachment row

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Reuters)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the battle between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Parliament over its impeachment rules. 

In an affidavit filed on Monday, Ramaphosa agreed with Mkhwebane that he has a conflict of interest as far as she is concerned, but he said that his power to suspend her can simply be delegated to another, unconflicted, member of Cabinet.

Mkhwebane has challenged the constitutionality of the impeachment rules on a number of  grounds. She has also asked that, pending the outcome of her case against Parliament, the speaker is interdicted from taking any further steps against her. 

Alternatively, she has asked that people — the president and MPs — who have a conflict of interest be interdicted from participating in any impeachment process. This is where the president comes in, because the Constitution provides that the public protector may be suspended by the president once an impeachment committee begins a removal process.

The president says he “neither supports nor opposes” Mkhwebane’s application. “I leave the matter in the hands of the court”. But in order to be of assistance to the court, Ramaphosa nonetheless made some submissions. He agreed with Mkhwebane that he had a conflict of interest as far as she is concerned. But the conflict arose from the ongoing litigation between them over her report into his CR17 campaign, which he has challenged in court, he said. 

The conflict was not because Mkhwebane had made adverse findings against him in the report. The Constitution envisages contestation between different organs of state, said Ramaphosa, and there are mechanisms for resolving them. It could never be that a finding by the public protector would forever banish a president from suspending her. 

I leave the matter in the hands of the court

President Cyril Ramaphosa

However, for now there is a conflict, agreed Ramaphosa. But an interpretation that prevented anyone from exercising the suspension power would be overbroad, he said. 

Ramaphosa also took issue with the tone of Mkhwebane’s application, in particular where she describes him as “compromised” and “driven by bad faith and corrupt motives” and where she accuses the president of having “a perverse interest in removing her”.

“These are only some examples of defamatory and inflammatory language employed by the public protector in her application. It is plainly uncalled for and is unbecoming of an incumbent of such an important office in our land,” said the president.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
News Editor, Mail & Guardian. Editor, Advocate. Former legal reporter at Business Day. Still obsessed with law and politics

Recommended

Politics

EFF ‘circus’ becomes contagion as MPs heckle Malema

-
ANC MPs test the EFF’s disruptive tactics on the leader of the Red Berets in Sona reply
Read more
Friday

Sixosh’ abathakathi: Ukuthwebula and the photographic image

-
The language in isiZulu to describe, interpret and understand photography is revealing
Read more
Motoring

Cool hand Audi: Q3 signals sexy

-
Unlike many cars in the compact-SUV segment, the Audi Q3 isn’t a gimmick. But living up to its name comes with a hefty price tag
Read more
Environment

Seven lean years in the Northern Cape

-
As the Karoo hopes for an end to its worst drought in a generation, the region’s history may hold important lessons for its future
Read more
National

Focus on FW de Klerk distracted attention from the troubling state of the nation

-
Some political analysts say President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking too long to mend the country, others says it is the ANC itself that must be fixed
Read more
Politics

De Klerk now admits apartheid was a crime against humanity

-
Apartheid’s last president walks back comments that definition was a Soviet plot
Read more
Sport

‘Friendly’ Aussies ready for hostile tour

-
Coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch are hopeful the game will be played in good spirits despite the expectation of crowd jeers
Read more
Sport

Simeone has lost his soldiers but not his bite

-
Liverpool will come up against a decidedly familiar iron will when they face Atleti
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF ‘circus’ becomes contagion as MPs heckle Malema

ANC MPs test the EFF’s disruptive tactics on the leader of the Red Berets in Sona reply
-
Read more
Politics

Ramaphosa ‘neutral’ in Mkhwebane, Parliament impeachment row

However, the president says even if he has a conflict of interest, another Cabinet member could suspend the public protector
-
Read more
National

Strike-off case pulls in judge

Judge Mushtak Parker is implicated in an application to strike off his former partners. He is also involved in the fight between the Western Cape high court’s judge president and his deputy
-
Read more
National

One strike and you’re out – registrar tells unions

A municipal workers’ union is the first to be sanctioned for not following the new rule when deciding whether to go on strike
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.