Subscribe
Top Six

We must equip graduates to excel in tasks that are beyond the scope of AI

Against a backdrop of skills shortages, 8.3% of graduates are reportedly struggling to find jobs in the current economy. (Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images)
0

The precise rate of artificial-intelligence (AI) adoption in South Africa is unknown. Some reports suggest half of the country’s larger businesses are actively plugging in, while others indicate that South African companies are slower on the uptake. Regardless, the transition to a workplace in which AI has a significant role to play is under way and is having a knock-on effect on the skills required by business — especially for entry-level positions.

“During this transition, fewer positions will be available, and we will see a significant shift in skills requirements for entry-level positions,” commented World Wide Worx managing director and fourth industrial revolution project principal, Arthur Goldstuck. “This, of course, is the fundamental challenge of the 4IR.”

This issue is playing out particularly vividly in the global financial services sector, which, according to a McKinsey report, is one of the leading adopters of AI and machine learning.

From banking to trading, AI is reducing the time it takes to generate reports, analyse risks and rewards, make decisions and monitor financial health. AI is used to give more accurate, personalised advice, combat fraud, automate savings, make indecipherable data intelligible for service providers and their customers, and make self-help options viable, practical and safe. These are many of the skills that financial-services graduates are traditionally trained in.

University graduates today are stepping into a world in which they will be working alongside AI, and they will need a different skill set — and mindset — to do so. Research is identifying a “growth mindset” as a key requirement in workplaces in which humans and computers work side by side. The term was coined by Stanford University professor Carol Dweck, and having a growth mindset means that you believe your talents can be developed (through hard work, effective strategies, and input from others). By contrast, if you have a fixed mindset, you believe your talents are innate gifts. People with a growth mindset tend to perform better in the modern workplace because they “worry less about looking smart and put more energy into learning.” They don’t get as easily knocked back by criticism or failure because they are less defensive, quicker to admit errors and move on, and more likely to share and collaborate.

Developing a growth mindset

The good news is that although developing a growth mindset is not easy (it seems that a fixed mindset is often the default setting for our brains) — it can be done. And it starts with helping individuals to become more self-aware.

“To remain in a growth zone, we must identify and work with [our] triggers,” says Dweck. “Many managers and executives have benefited from learning to recognise when their fixed-mindset ‘persona’ shows up and what it says to make them feel threatened or defensive. Most importantly, over time, they have learned to talk back to it, persuading it to collaborate with them as they pursue challenging goals.”

It falls to educators — from primary school through to tertiary education — to make sure that we are preparing our students for the future world of work. It is our responsibility to develop not only the technical skills and competencies they need but also the self-awareness and associated mindsets that will make them more resilient and adaptive. Furthermore, we will have to co-operate more closely with industry recruiters to understand their precise needs in respect of talent. This is the premise upon which the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management [AIFMRM] at the University of Cape Town was founded more than five years ago.

Against a backdrop of skills shortages, 8.3% of graduates are reportedly struggling to find jobs in the current economy; this suggests that academic institutions and the world of work and business are somewhat misaligned. Realignment is essential for the survival of academia, industry and the economy. And in the age of AI, this challenge is magnified.

The World Economic Forum estimates that automation will displace 75-million jobs worldwide by 2022, but that with sufficient economic growth, innovation, and investment —– especially in wise human-capital development — there can be enough new job creation to offset the effects of automation.

AI can’t do everything. It (currently) cannot make moral decisions or explain how it came up with a particular solution. It is essentially subordinate to its algorithm and generally doesn’t act in ways that are outside of its “training”. It is in these functions that graduates will need to excel.

We must embrace this imperative and act together systemically to find the best of traditional education, and rewire it to emerging requirements and trends in the workplace so that graduates can complement the role of AI and maximise its benefits for consumers and the economy.

Professor David Taylor is the director of the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management at the University of Cape Town

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

David Taylor
Professor David Taylor is the director of the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management at the University of Cape Town

Recommended

Top Six

The narratives that define the coronavirus pandemic will influence its outcome

-
Combatting Covid-19 is as much about public relations as public health. Now is our chance to tell new stories and find new ways of working together
Read more
Top Six

Close the education gap by helping employees get their matric

-
In a changing work environment and poor economic climate, the minimum requirement is a national senior certificate or similar
Read more
Top Six

Ramaphosa closes schools as country grapples with coronavirus

-
Following several other countries, South Africa will send learners home this week
Read more
Top Six

Is Parliament suspended? Political parties in the dark after coronavirus gatherings ban

-
Hundreds of legislators won’t be able to meet in parliamentary chambers after restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease
Read more
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

-
With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

-
Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
Read more
Top Six

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s statement on combating covid-19

-
Here is the president's address on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus in South Africa
Read more
Top Six

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation over covid-19 outbreak (video)

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation over coronavirus after cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the outbreak
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.