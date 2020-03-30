Get your quarantine on — the best in live virtual entertainment

Subscribe

Erykah Badu (Tony Krash)
Catch artists like Erykah Badu, DJ Shimza, Little Dragon, DJ Zinhle, Quest Love and others online at anytime. (Tony Krash)
With South Africans all, hopefully, in lockdown, (as is much of the world) and days drag into weeks, some of the best in local and international artists are ensuring that the show goes on. 

They’re bringing live entertainment right into your living room via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. So, get dressed or stay in your pyjamas — the Mail & Guardian brings you the best virtual entertainment around. 

Please note: we will continually be updating this post, so do bookmark this page and come back regularly for more.  

Little Dragon 

DJ Shimza

DJ Zinhle

Kabza de Small & DJ Maphorisa

D-Nice 

Questlove 

James Blake

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato 

Diplo 

Chloe x Halle

Miguel 

Noah Cyrus

H.E.R

Jennifer Hudson 

Ziggy Marley 

Chris Martin

John Legend

Erykah Badu 

Mandisi Dyantyis

Kwanele Sosibo is the editor of Friday, the arts and culture section of the Mail and Guardian.
Zaza Hlalethwa studies Digital Democracy, New Media and Political Activism, and Digital Politics.

