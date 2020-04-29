Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

Dramatic changes are coming to newsrooms across Africa

0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Serious, credible media houses in Africa are riding on a wave of popularity with their readers, listeners and viewers, which editors could not have dreamt of only three months ago. In the midst of the pandemic, the demand for serious news and verified facts has skyrocketed. Essential services, such as media, might be needed now more than ever. But the public doesn’t wonder too much about who foots the bill.

Sales and website page impressions alone don’t pay for salaries, research, printing and distribution, let alone training of journalists. About half of the workforce in newsrooms between Lagos, Addis Ababa and Johannesburg could become redundant within the next six months.

Moussa Aksar, editor-in-chief of L’Événement in Niger’s capital, Niamey, says: “Our situation was bad before Covid-19, but now it’s worse, as we can’t just go online — customers in the Sahel are not that digital.” And Simon Allison, Africa editor of the Mail & Guardian in South Africa, adds that there has been a precipitous drop in advertising because of the economic swipe of the virus — and that the importance of this advertising in terms of keeping media alive is only now dawning on chief executives.

Print media in East Africa has lost up to 50% of its sales since the pandemic started. Many print copies are usually sold to hotels, ministries and parastatals. The televisions and radio stations of Nation Media Group or the Standard Group in Kenya might not suffer as much, yet the newspapers that are behind these media houses are still the cash-cows and, moreover, they form the corporate identity of print and digital alike.

Experts in East Africa already talk about a paradigm shift because Covid-19, in how journalism “is consumed and executed”. Charles Onyango-Obbo, the “grey-haired old man of journalism” in the region, foresees “dramatic changes in the newsrooms in Africa”.

Many media houses might fold. For the ones that survive both the pandemic and its economic effects, there could be an increase in contributions by freelancers and NGOs, who send in text stories, films and audio. But there will be far fewer experienced journalists who can actually edit, direct and initiate stories. There is a justified fear of an increase in the practice of journalists being paid for by politicians and businesspeople, rather than their publishers.

What certainly helps these days is the fact that a few African governments realise the importance of the media. How else could one explain that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet in Kenya is asking for expertise on how to aid the survival of the media? Tax-breaks for media houses are being discussed, to be balanced against the advertising fees that the government still owes the publishers. Serious publishers such as the Premium Times in Nigeria are experiencing a big rise in clicks and subscriptions, which doesn’t go unnoticed by the powers that be.

But, moreover, creativity and the ability to improvise are important. Abaas Mpindi, a tech-savvy and innovative young media personality in Uganda, immediately jumped into action to translate coronavirus pandemic prevention messages into 15 local languages, and published guidelines from journalists which have been used even in francophone Africa. And the M&G’s new partner publication, The Continent, is unique in that it is designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp, for free. It has already attracted the attention of donors and venture capitalists.

The need to find and finance new ways of information after the pandemic is evident. Serious media is popular, now more than ever, because it separates fact from fiction, and it informs and it stimulates debate. The mid-term perspective for many media houses that survive is an unhealthy increase in donor-funding and donations. This will certainly compromise the independence of some publications. But it still seems a lot better than adapting the Chinese media model, which involves strict government censorship.

The future for journalism on the continent, a vanguard of decolonisation and democratisation, can only be found in innovation, improvisation, and the ability to try something, fail and stand up again. Or, as Aksar in Niamey says: “We need to survive. After all, we are a pillar of democracy.”


Christoph Plate, a long-time Africa correspondent for German media, is director of KAS Media Africa of the German Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Johannesburg. Follow him on Twitter @ChristophPlate

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Christoph Plate
Christoph Plate, a long-time Africa correspondent for German media, is director of KAS Media Africa of the German Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Johannesburg.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Watch it again: Basic education briefing on schooling status

-
The Department of Basic Education is briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on the status of schooling during lockdown
Read more
Business

SAA crash-lands but new airline will take off

-
During discussions between unions and business rescue practitioners and the government, it was decided that the national carrier would be closed and a new airline formed
Read more
Education

Initial teacher education must be prioritised

-
Education and the education of teachers is already a complex issue and even more so in rapidly-changing global circumstances
Read more
Friday

The Food List: the best culinary shows and cookbooks to binge on

-
From Netflix shows, to cookbooks, to culinary podcasts, there’s plenty of online culinary content to tickle your tastebuds during lockdown
Read more
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

-
Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
National

How to claim the Covid-19 UIF benefit

-
In a statement, the fund emphasised that all businesses with workers, “from spaza shops to hair salons” who are registered with the UIF can apply for this relief
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Health minister hosts Covid-19 technical briefing

-
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize maps out the next phase of the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

-
Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

SAA crash-lands but new airline will take off

During discussions between unions and business rescue practitioners and the government, it was decided that the national carrier would be closed and a new airline formed
-
Read more
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian