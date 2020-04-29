Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Mogajane: SA will stay on growth path

Treasury's director general
Treasury's director general, Dondo Mogajane.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The wheels of the economy will slowly start turning again on May 1, when about 1.5-million people are expected back at work after five weeks under lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

Conservative estimates indicate that just under a million South Africans could lose their jobs as a direct result of the economic decline in activity. 

As of Monday the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) had paid out R3.3-billion to companies that are in distress and have sought aid from the state. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that about 20 000 people entitled to the UIF payout of 38% of an employee’s salary have not come forward to claim it. 

He urged employers to assist workers with UIF applications. More than 100 000 companies have applied for relief.

Despite the negative effect of the measures taken to contain the virus on the economy, the government said it is determined to not abandon its growth initiatives and implement structural reforms. 

The treasury’s director general, Dondo Mogajane, says the R500-billion stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in April, as well as the phased lifting of the lockdown, are expected to help South Africa’s long-term need to prioritise South Africa’s growth outlook. 

“As much as we are focusing on Covid-19, we need to give ourselves a pathway to grow the economy,” he said. 

The economy was in recession before the coronavirus struck. It was junked by Moody’s while Fitch pushed it further down the junk measures. 

In a statement last week, Moody’s said the government’s rescue package will weaken public finances and constrain the government’s ability to provide support to state-owned enterprises. 

The ratings agency also warns that the enormous stimulus package could push the country’s deficit to nearly 14% in 2020. 


Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the complete fiscal and monetary response — which included the South African Reserve Bank cutting repo rates by 200 basis points and buying government bonds in the secondary market — amounted to more than R800-billion.

To fund its Covid-19 containment measures and cushion the economy, Mogajane said the government has devised a mixed approach of reprioritising the February budget and approaching global financial institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the New Development Bank (previously called the Brics bank) and the African Development Bank. 

He said that R130-billion will come from local funders; R100-billion will be sliced from the national budget by cutting spending on non-urgent items such as advertising and travel; and R30-billion will come from provincial budgets, which will probably cut their budgets according to that of the national budget. 

The state is likely to borrow about $4.2-billion (R79.8-billion) from the IMF and $50-million (R990-million) from the World Bank as part of the Washington-based financiers’ emergency Covid-19 relief programmes. 

Mogajane emphasised the government’s position that the country is approaching the financiers for healthcare-specific measures and not structural adjustment programmes, adding that the “cheap money” the country would receive from the two institutions is affordable. He said the interest on the loans is low at 1%.

“We are not going to the IMF because we have a balance of payments problem. All we have now is the funds that the IMF has made available to member countries to fight off Covid-19,” he said. 

The New Development Bank has made $1-billion available for South Africa and discussions about the terms and conditions of the loan are being held between the country and the financial institution. 

Monale Rastoma, the director general of the African Regional Chamber of the New Development Bank, says the board of governors is considering increasing the $1-billion available to South Africa and other Brics member states to $2-billion. 

He said the initial phase of the funding from the New Development Bank would largely go towards the healthcare priorities of member states, and the second phase would go towards assisting countries with their economic measures to mitigate the economic effect of Covid-19. 

There is a general expectation of a further contraction of the country’s gross domestic product over the coronavirus fallout, as well as uncertainty as to how long it will take to contain the virus and for how long the country’s economy will be negatively affected.

If things become dire and the effect of the coronavirus lasts longer than estimated, Mogajane says the treasury has not ruled out the possibility of introducing a solidarity tax where high net worth South Africans would be encouraged to contribute more to the country’s tax revenue, which is expected to decline sharply this year. 

But he warned that introducing new taxes should be approached with caution. “We have to be very careful … we have to make sure that we deal with all the implications of what that means,” he said. 

Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Coronavirus

Sassa system ignores digital divide

-
Sassa is keen to try out online registration to process applications for the Covid-19 relief grant, but NGOs are wary because not all intended beneficiaries are able to access data
Read more
Friday

Love of food in places we love

-
The connection between the preparation, consumption and sharing of food is a sacred one
Read more
Business

Covid-19 hurts middle class

-
The rich have a security blanket. The poorest have extended government assistance. But for South Africa’s middle class, there is little in the way of financial support during the Covid-19 lockdown. Lester Kiewit spoke to one family who are choosing between food, electricity and bond repayments
Read more
National

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

-
The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
Read more
Friday

Recipes from the heart: the cookbook as a love letter

-
The recent addition of cookbooks by black authors to mainstream bookstore shelves reflects the demand for South African food and cooking culture in the country.
Read more
Editorial

Journalism also facing a pandemic

-
"When the threats are not physical, they are economic. The pandemic has already had a devastating impact on the media landscape as advertising revenues have plunged."
Read more
National

The story of SA’s biggest power plant, and its little town

-
Before Big Coal, Lephalale was a small town with little water and few jobs. Two power plants have changed it
Read more
Analysis

Blessed peace under lockdown

-
I’ve silenced the Bible Thumper and dumped social media drivel but physical distancing, an art the deputy prez has mastered, is tricky
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

SAA crash-lands but new airline will take off

During discussions between unions and business rescue practitioners and the government, it was decided that the national carrier would be closed and a new airline formed
-
Read more
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian