Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusPoliticsThe Editors Picks

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she had appointed the task team based on its “strength and capabilities” and had believed its members would do their jobs without any form of corruption. (David Harrison/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has quietly fired her controversial R13-million-a-year national rapid-response task team (NRRTT). This is as her department rolls out mass initiatives, such as supplying nearly 20 000 water tanks, in response to the Covid-19 crisis

The Mail & Guardian has previously reported on allegations that the team included people who are focused on running her campaign for the ANC presidency in 2022.  

The axing of the advisory team comes on the heels of corruption charges being laid against its head and long-term Sisulu aide and associate Mphumzi Mdekazi by executives of two water boards under the department’s control. 

It also comes against the backdrop of complaints to the presidency from the boards that the task team was attempting to bankroll Sisulu’s political campaign at the taxpayers’ expense.

At the weekend, Sisulu axed the interim Amatola Water Board and placed it under administration — and announced that she planned to do the same with the Lepelle Northern Water Board. The chief executives of both boards had earlier blown the whistle on Mdekazi, accusing him of political interference and corruption, and laying charges against him in terms of anti-corruption legislation.

Sisulu also issued a statement warning about “fake news” being circulated about her department.

Despite having earlier defended the appointment of the rapid-response task team — at a cost of nearly R14-million a year — and dismissing claims that it was illegally bankrolling her political campaign, Sisulu is now moving to distance herself from it and Mdekazi.

Mdekazi moved with Sisulu to human settlements from the international relations department, where he was employed as her adviser. He had previously worked with her during her first deployment to the housing ministry.

In a letter to the members of the task team, which the M&G has seen, Sisulu said she had been forced by the conduct of members of the team to shut it down with immediate effect.

Sisulu said that she had appointed the task team based on its “strength and capabilities” and had believed its members would do their jobs without any form of corruption.


However, it had come to her attention in recent months that “some people within the collective” were “meant to tarnish the image of the minister” and had joined the task team to “pursue their business interest[s] and easy wealth accumulation at the expense of the good cause”.

Sisulu said she “deliberately kept quiet” when she realised that “some” task teams members were purporting to be driving a campaign for her to become ANC president in 2022.

“These were done without the knowledge of myself as the minister. The people who were involved in these activities went around the length and breadth of our country soliciting deals and getting financial support, purportedly either on behalf of the minister and or the campaign,” she said.

“It was clear that this has now become another animal; not the NRRTT that I know.”

Sisulu added: “I am deeply hurt and angered by the collapse of the ethics, discipline and code of good governance within the NRRTT.” 

As a result, she said: “After careful consideration of all these factors and others that have been brought to my attention by various individuals and law enforcement agencies, I came to the conclusion that I must, with immediate effect disband, the NRRTT.” 

She said it was clear that the task team had outlived its mandate and that it would be closed down with immediate effect. Members would be expected to deliver a closing report of their work and would be paid for April and May.

Sisulu said she was contemplating laying criminal charges against some of the task team members over their conduct. Her office would communicate the decision to the department and its structures.

Sisulu’s spokesperson, McIntosh Polela, said he was meeting the minister and would respond thereafter. 

DA MP Emma Powell said Sisulu’s axing of the boards appeared to be a pre-emptive measure sparked by the charges laid by the chief executives.

“These are pre-emptive measures designed to place the ministry on the front foot and nullify the bona fide and incredibly serious allegations contained in the affidavits of the chief executives of both the water boards concerned,” she said.  

Powell said she would report the matter to the public protector and to Parliament. 

“We further commend the bravery of all whistle-blowers and send our encouragement to officials whose images are deliberately tarnished as a result of their attempts to expose government maleficence,” Powell said.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Covid-19 and African children: The untold story

, & -
Children are less likely to contract the coronavirus than adults, but the way in which the pandemic affects them goes beyond ill health
Read more
Coronavirus

The democratic process of voting was wearing thin before lockdown

-
The number of adults who didn’t vote in the 2019 elections reflects citizens’ disenchantment with their representatives. Perhaps Covid-19 presents government with the chance to change this
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 set to increase the scourge of child marriage

& -
Millions of girls are currently out of school, families are struggling with spiralling economic hardship, and programmes to end child marriage face significant disruptions
Read more
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

-
The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
Read more
Sport

The grey areas in Jake White’s coaching career

-
The World Cup-winning coach has an impeccable CV, with an illustrious coaching career that has taken him all over the globe. But he has a reputation problem
Read more
Africa

I buried my father on Zoom. Was I laying my culture to rest?

-
The Covid-19 pandemic prevented me from leaving London to be at my father’s funeral in Uganda and perform the rites. Instead, I attended it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Mthethwa briefing on Covid-19 relief fund for sport and arts and culture

-
The minister will update the nation on funding for the sector as well as present the challenges the department faces
Read more
Africa

On the frontline: The junior doctor at Mogadishu’s Covid call centre

-
In less than a week, 16 000 Somalis called into the government’s new coronavirus hotline. Dr Jihan Ali works there, advising callers and collecting and providing data to colleagues
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

The human settlements minister has axed her controversial rapid-response team after corruption charges. Some team members were alleged to be running her 2022 ANC election campaign
-
Read more
Politics

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian