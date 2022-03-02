Oil and gas firms that recently made oil discoveries off the coast of Namibia have been “harassed” out of South Africa because it wants to be an “island of angels in a sea of poverty”, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said this week.
Oil and gas firms ‘harassed’ out of South Africa, Gwede Mantashe says
