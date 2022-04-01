Subscribe

National

Driving licence extension a ‘small victory’ – Outa

The validity period has been extended to 15 April 2022.
0

Motorists have been given another two weeks to renew driver’s licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 March 2022 after transport minister Fikile Mbalulu’s amendment was gazetted on Thursday. 

“All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 March 2022 are deemed to be valid and their validity periods are extended for a further grace period ending on 15 April 2022,” according to the amendment, made in accordance with the Disaster Management Act

But civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that another extension was “definitely not enough” as the department of transport continues to grapple with a backlog of card renewals that exceed one million.

Mabula previously admitted that the department would only catch up with its Covid-19 backlog by September 2022. 

According to Outa’s executive director for its accountability division, Stefanie Fick, the two-week extension was a “small victory” that is “not enough”. 

“Two weeks is not enough for the department to catch up. Two weeks is not enough for them to deal with the systemic issues that are in the department,” she said

The department of transport has been struggling to introduce a smart card driving licence since 2009, the M&G has previously reported.  

Its inability to offer motorists smart cards was highlighted when South Africa’s sole driver’s licence card printing machine broke in November last year, bringing the printing of driving licences cards to a standstill for more than two months. 

Fick reiterated Outa’s call for extending the validity of driver’s licence cards from five to 10 years. The civil action group has been in conversation with the department to this end and has been calling for such for years.

“It will not solve all the administrative and systemic issues, but it will definitely immediately alleviate the crisis that they currently have,” she said. 

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Article

Driving licence extension a ‘small victory’ – Outa

The validity period has been extended to 15 April 2022
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

Where do SA’s best interests lie globally?

With Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the world order has been upended – and South Africa needs to think carefully about how it positions itself
Richard Calland
Politics

Dudula vigilante group has the ANC stamp of approval

M&G Premium

Despite warnings that vigilante organisations can become xenophobic and violent, the ruling ANC says the more grassroots groups like these, the better
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

How do vigilante groups like Dudula come into being?

M&G Premium

The state’s failure to act as a source of moral or political authority creates a vacuum that ‘seductive’ populist movements are happy to fill
lyse comins
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×