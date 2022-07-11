The best of jazz is back at the North Sea festival

Nothing says we’re officially back outside like a music festival. Masses of music lovers basking in that euphoric feeling only live music can evoke.

Thousands of jazz lovers are descending on Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, for the NN North Sea Jazz Festival taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 July.

The NN North Sea Jazz Festival is the largest indoor music festival in the world. The first edition was held in 1976 in the Netherlands Congresgebouw concert venue (now known as the World Forum). On stage during that first festival were internationally renowned jazz legends Count Bassie, Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughn and many more. The festival has established itself as a must-do among music lovers.

Here are 9 things festival goers can look forward to:

The African experience: Finally, the world cannot deny the influence on and weight African music has in global music. There are a number of African stars performing at the festival – representing R&B and pop are Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Tems and there is bass guitarist Alune Wade from Senegal, who is a must-see. Our very own jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini, the first South African to be signed on the legendary Blue Note label; singer Zoë Modiga; keyboard player Bokani Dyer and trombonist Michael Jiyane will all be performing.

One of the greats: Herbie Hancock is this year’s North Sea Jazz Festival Artist in Residence, making his 13th appearance. Hancock is known as a musical chameleon for the way he combines jazz and electronic music like no other, as well, as collaborating with musicians across genres, such as P!nk, Corinne Bailey Rae and James Morrison. He will be performing on all three days of the festival, with a masterclass on Friday 8 July.

Art at the festival: The Netherlands Fotomuseum has put together a selection from the Gallery of Honour for Dutch Photography in which music and nightlife culture are central. The exhibition presents the story of 180 years of photography in The Netherlands in 99 photos. Contemporary African art by artists such as Ephrem Solomon, Kiribul Melke and Adam Masava will be exhibited.

Music, music and more music: The musical acts will make you wish time travel was a possibility. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Diana Krall, Diana Ross, Erykah Badu, Gregory Porter, Lianne La Havas, Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, Robert Glasper, and so many more amazing artists, will be performing. This is one of those concerts when buying first and last day tickets might be irrelevant because, either way, you’re going to have the time of your life.

Fusion: The Rotterdam Philharmonisch Orkest will be performing with Lizz Wright. The highly acclaimed and prize-winning Metropole Orkest will perform two concerts. Mississippi Goddam! is a tribute to the music of Nina Simone, with guest vocalists Ledisi and Lisa Fischer. Multi-instrumentalist Louis Cole (known for Knower and the videos of Clown Core) will perform new work with the orchestra, combining hard grooves, cheesy ballads and grimy sounds.

Trumpet your stuff: On Friday, there will be a spot dedicated to trumpet player Roy Hargrove, who died in 2018. Trumpets for Roy will feature performances by artists to honour his legacy. The night will end with a jam session by musicians from all over the world who shared a stage with him.

Open Mic on Central Park Stage: There will be a number of open mic time slots every day for which aspiring musicians can sign up. A live band will accompany the performer – a great way for visitors to live out their artistic dreams.

The Talking Jazz Programme: At Mississippi Terrace, visitors can get to know the artists performing at the festival. Panels and discussions are scheduled throughout the event. You can expect conversations with Archie Shepp and Gaidaa; a Roy Hargrove talk with Erykah Badu; Robert Glasper; Christian McBride and Eliane Henri.

Young Talent at the festival: Every year the festival reserves a stage for up-and-coming talent from Codarts Rotterdam. Codarts is a university for the arts, offering degrees in music, dance and circus. Twelve young artists have been selected to perform on the Codarts Talent Stage.

This year, the North Sea Jazz Festival is hosting more than a thousand musicians spread over 150 performances and 15 stages. Although jazz is the favoured genre, festival goers can expect hip-hop, funk, soul and pop to be featured.

The North Sea Jazz Festival is taking place in Rotterdam from Friday 8 until Sunday the 10 July. For more information, visit their website: https://www.northsejazz.com