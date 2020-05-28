Subscribe
Subscribe
BusinessCoronavirus

Small firms adapt or die in lockdown

Peloton: Mpumelelo Mtintso and his team of five cyclists no longer guide tourists around Soweto. They now deliver essential goods to customers in Johannesburg and Soweto. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mpumelelo Mtintso, the founder of the bicycle tourism company Book iBhoni, believes it’s unlikely that the domestic tourism season will resume this year.

The Soweto-based tour company had already experienced dwindling bookings in the weeks leading up to the initial 21-day lockdown at the end of March. It was during that period when Mtintso and his team of five cyclists decided to use their bicycles to deliver essential goods around Johannesburg so that they would survive the lockdown.

Mtintso said Book iBhoni, which mainly runs township heritage tours on bicycles, only had a few overhead costs before the outbreak of Covid-19. This ensured that the company maintained a strong balance sheet and was able to pay its obligations for the month of March. But the company’s revenue began to decrease as soon as the travel bans began to be implemented by governments around the world.

For deliveries in Soweto, the company charges a standard fee of R15 for 5km travelled, while deliveries in other parts of Johannesburg cost R10 for 5km travelled. All the income goes to the cyclists.

The highest amount one cyclist has received for deliveries during the lockdown is R100. This is far less than what cyclists would get under normal circumstances. But, says Mtintso, “It’s the least we can do to feed ourselves.”

Although most sectors of the economy are expected to be permitted to operate fully when the country transitions from level four to level three of the lockdown on June 1, the tourism sector will be left out of the eased restrictions.

The company has applied for relief funding through the government’s R200-million allocation for the distressed tourism sector, but is yet to receive a positive response regarding the application.

Like Book iBhoni, small businesses in the country are looking for ways to survive the pandemic. They are adapting their business models and offering products and services so that their employees can get back to work.

For Vincent Viviers, who is a co-founder of the on-demand delivery app Bottles, the pandemic has presented the company with the opportunity to expand its services from only delivering liquor to becoming “the fastest growing delivery app” in the country.

Bottles, Viviers says, is not only surviving the pandemic, it is thriving. This is because the company already had the systems and networks in place to adapt when it was required to.


“Small businesses are really great at being more agile and resilient in the face of crisis. Unlike big businesses, they are not married to the old ways of doing things and are therefore able to make the necessary changes,” he says.

The company has seen triple the amount of sales since it launched its grocery delivery services in April. At a time when many small businesses are facing closure and having to let go of its employees, Bottles has hired an additional eight people on top of the 18 permanent employees to deal with the volume of orders it receives daily.

Now that liquor will be permitted to be sold from June 1 when the lockdown restrictions are eased, the company will be a fully-fledged grocery and liquor store delivery platform, Viviers says.

But not all small businesses have been able to adapt to the trying times. In April, Statistics SA interviewed 707 small businesses regarding their operations during the pandemic and the lockdown. Of the businesses polled 90% said they had experienced reduced turnover and almost two-thirds of the respondents said the economic effect of the pandemic would be worse than the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

A second survey by Statistics SA found that as the initial lockdown was extended, 47.9% of business closed temporarily or paused activity.

In the first survey, 38.8% expected to implement layoffs as a temporary measure. This response increased to 45.6% in the second survey.

Fintech company Yoco’s small businesses experienced a 92% drop in turnover in April, according to data from a financial platform for small business.

In the three weeks since the move to level four of the lockdown, small businesses have recovered 44% of their pre-lockdown turnover.

The private and public sector have set up various initiatives to keep small businesses afloat.

In May the South African Reserve Bank and the treasury partnered with local commercial banks and launched a R200-billion credit guarantee scheme for distressed small businesses. This is in addition to the overall R2.5-billion earmarked by the government and its agencies for small and medium-sized enterprises and informal sector operators.

The department of small business’s development agency, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) has so far received 35865 applications of which 14451 were fully completed. A further 21414 of the applications have been referred to the Small Enterprise Development Agency. Sefa has approved 1497 applications worth R513-million.

The public and private sector support programmes have seen an influx of requests for help but funds have rapidly depleted.

The small business department says Sefa will require an additional R4.4-billion to fund the balance of the 12954 complete applications. The South African Future Trust, which was set up with seed funding of R1-billion from the Oppenheimer family, has already been exhausted.

Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Coronavirus

Save us from a deadly mistake

-
The pastors must be happy. They can peddle their ‘cures’ again to congregating potential Covid-19 cases. Spare us, Dlamini-Zuma
Read more
Coronavirus

Editorial: The faithful too have a duty of care

-
Despite its liberal and secular Constitution, South Africa is a religious country. It is...
Read more
Coronavirus

Eastern Cape fails tracing and testing

& -
With the shift to lockdown level three on Monday, details are emerging of how the previous relaxation added pressure to the already poorly performing Eastern Cape Covid-19 response
Read more
Coronavirus

Richard Calland: CR’s tough test amid politics of pandemic

-
Opposition parties and ANC ‘factions’ will attempt to use the crisis to their advantage
Read more
Coronavirus

Foodies cook up feeding schemes

-
Despite the strain of lockdown, some restaurateurs are keeping bellies full
Read more
Coronavirus

Small towns not ready for level 3

-
Officials in Beaufort West, which is on a route that links the Cape with the rest of the country, are worried relaxed lockdown regulations mean residents are now at risk of contracting Covid-19
Read more
Business

No end to Fawu’s factional fight

-
Leaders of two competing groupings in the Food and Allied Workers Union have fired each other
Read more
Coronavirus

How schools could work during Covid

-
Ahead of their opening on Monday, the basic education department has given schools three models to consider to ensure physical distancing
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Where is the deputy president?

David Mabuza is hard at work — it’s just not taking place in the public eye. The rumblings and discussion in the ANC are about factions in the ruling party, succession and ousting him
, & -
Read more
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now