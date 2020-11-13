Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Dossier fuels fight for auditor watchdog’s top seat

‘Cabal’: Former IRBA chief executive Bernard Agulhas has been accused of trying to oust his replacement, Jenitha John
0

South Africa’s audit watchdog, the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA), has for the past few months been rocked by a scandal relating to the appointment of its new chief executive.

The latest is an anonymous dossier by a whistleblower, which details how the former IRBA chief executive, Bernard Agulhas, is allegedly at the heart of a “cabal” that seeks to oust the company’s newly appointed chief executive, Jenitha John. 

Agulhas’s alleged “underhandedness” in trying to remove John can be seen in instances where he allegedly instructed staff members not to talk to her during her induction. He also allegedly told them to share confidential company information with him even after his departure in June, according to the whistleblower. 

Agulhas has denied the allegations, saying that his interest in his successor is based on his desire to ensure that the values of the IRBA are maintained. He says the allegations against him are intended to divert attention from the “criticism” against John’s appointment.

Jenitha John.

“The fact that the public has questioned the appointment should not be diminished by making the issue personal and detracting from the public’s concerns,” he says.


John would not comment on whether she is aware of any “cabal” that seeks to reverse her appointment. But she said the transitional  months of May and June were “challenging.” 

The whistleblower says Agulhas first sought to “undermine” the board’s decision to appoint John after he was one of four shortlisted candidates who were not chosen for the chief executive’s position. 

Agulhas has used John’s previous role as the chairperson of the audit committee of Tongaat Hulett to “cast aspersions on her credibility, even though two professional bodies were comfortable with how [she] performed her duties”, according to the dossier.

Her appointment in June this year elicited widespread opposition. She had been on the Tongaat Hulett board since 2007 and was chairperson of Tongaat’s audit and compliance committee when, in 2018, the JSE-listed sugar producer said the company’s financials could not be trusted, because it had misrepresented its financial statements, resulting in inflated profits. PwC investigations implicated 10 executives. 

Civil society organisation Outa said in a statement soon after John’s appointment that appointing her would result in “significant reputational damage to [the] IRBA”.

 Her appointment took place when the audit profession had been rocked by various scandals, including those at Steinhoff and VBS Mutual Bank. 

The uproar over John led to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to say he would ask the Irba board to review John’s appointment to verify any impropriety. 

Does it bother John that the Tongaat cloud still hangs over her professional head? “Not at all,” she said.

“The negative perceptions on the Tongaat Hulett matter created by the media and certain aggrieved parties have fuelled a narrative that is unfounded and baseless.”

Agulhas said: “To be the regulator, you have to be independent, and you can’t be conflicted at all. The conflict [against John appointment] is because there has been some involvement with clients that [the] IRBA is investigating.” 

These allegations also appear in WhatsApp messages between Agulhas and other IRBA staff members where John’s appointment is discussed. 

In a WhatsApp conversation on 23 June this year Lorraine wrote to Agulhas: “I can’t believe we have not succeeded in overturning the board’s bad choice … Tito must get a move on!” 

Agulhas has confirmed that he is in an IRBA executive department WhatsApp group with his personal assistant, Lorraine, and two other people, Lebo and Evasen. He said the group was not used to discuss how to remove John, but to discuss matters related to the watchdog such as potential risks and responses. 

When asked earlier in the week why he still presented himself as the chief executive of the IRBA on his Linkedin profile, despite leaving the institution in June, Agulhas said he had forgotten his password. In a later email, Agulhas said he had not been active on the social network and has not updated his profile “in years”. By the time of publication, Agulhas had updated his profile to reflect the changes. 

The whistleblower’s dossier comes on the back of the July resignation of former board member Preston Speckman. In his resignation letter addressed to Mboweni, Speckman accuses some board members of attempting to “destroy careers”. 

In a follow-up letter to the finance minister in August, Speckman says: “It became clear to me that there was a grouping of directors that was hellbent on recalling the previous CEO [Agulhas] and having him serve for another term of office. The way they went about it effectively rendered the board dysfunctional.” 

Speckman said the board was divided between a “new group” and “old group” of directors, the latter being “hellbent” on removing John as chief executive because of the Tongaat issue. He said Agulhas is part of the “old group”. 

Through his interactions with the former chief executive, Speckman said he learnt that there was a plan to remove John and that he (Agulhas) would replace her until he reached the age of 60. 

Agulhas denied the allegation, saying: “I have moved on and [I am] currently working on a project of national interest.” 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Opinion

The decline and fall of the South African auditing profession

khaya sithole -
Its reputation is not being helped at all by the crisis at its independent regulatory body
Read more
Coronavirus

Low-fee independent schools ignored

nduvho ramulongo -
These schools cater for the poorest urban learners but they are battling to keep their doors open.
Read more
Opinion

Bye-bye, Don. But is this the end of Trumpism?

philip machanick -
If it hadn’t been for Covid-19, Donald Trump might have won the presidential election. Almost 48% of voting Americans believe in his brand of democracy, equality and justice.
Read more
Article

Orange you glad to see me?

Paddy Harper -
The president’s aesthetic choices may contain hidden messages — or was that really him on the TV?
Read more
Coronavirus

The US election problem is over, but the coronavirus lingers

Charles R Stith -
Ending the lockdown is a policy both Trump and Biden voters could agree on
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramphosa extends national state of disaster

khaya koko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
As the president extends the state of disaster for another month, other restrictions will be eased, including those on alcohol sales and international travel
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Fossil fuel support lands SA in the G20 dog box

South Africa has been ranked the second worst performer of the G20 non-OECD member countries, behind Saudi Arabia, for its lack of transparency and continued support for fossil production, fossil-fuel based power and consumption of fossil fuels
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

The decline and fall of the South African auditing profession

Its reputation is not being helped at all by the crisis at its independent regulatory body
khaya sithole -
Read more
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Employees at the student financial aid scheme have told the education parliamentary portfolio committee that the administrator did not follow procedures when people were appointed
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

Xenophobic tensions surge in KZN

Amid protests by the ANC’s MK Military Veterans, distressed foreign nationals have shut their stalls at a Durban flea market
des erasmus -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.