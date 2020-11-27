Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

SAA funds may need a top-up

Slow to take-off: Rescuing state-owned airline SAA is a ‘complex’ business. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Although SAA has received the R10.5-billion to carry out its restructuring plan, some experts in the industry said it would be naive to think the national airline will not need more money soon. Or at least until an investor is found. 

In his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in October, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made available R10.5-billion for the rescue process. The airline received an additional R6.5-billion from the government that will go towards settling the airline’s debts and interest on the debts.

In December the airline was placed under business rescue because it was unable to meet its financial obligations. By July, creditors approved a plan that would include cutting more than 2 700 jobs, equating to R2.2-billion worth of retrenchment packages.

But Dawie van der Merwe, director of business restructuring at accounting firm BDO, said that until the state-owned entity has partly offloaded to a partner who is willing to buy equity in the airline, SAA might still be holding out the begging bowl. “That partner must also be willing to fund the operational needs of it. I think we will all be fooled if we think the R10-billion is the end of it,” he said.

In August this year, the public enterprise department said it was in talks with several private entities interested in buying into the national carrier. This week the department’s spokesperson, Richard Mantu, said the process of identifying a strategic equity partner is at an “advanced stage” and the department would announce who it is by the end of the 2020-2021 financial year. 


He also said that although the airline has received R10.5-billion it needed a total of R14-billion to implement the business plan, including the funding of subsidiaries. 

The shortfall is R3.5-billion, which will be required “over the next three years to pay concurrent creditors R2.3-billion and the next balance of unflown ticket liabilities of R1.2-billion”.

The rescue plan sets out that the money will partly be used to pay more than 3 000 voluntary severance packages and that commercial flights will resumed by January next year, but this could take a bit longer because the National Assembly passed the division of revenue amendment bill only last week. 

SAA’s rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, said the money the treasury allocated for the rescue plan is enough to address and “settle the sins of the past”. 

Matuson said the rescue plan has set aside R2-billion in working capital to give the new management and strategic equity partner adequate runway to settle in.

He added that the money does not only seek to address “past sins” but to also create a clean slate for a restructured, albeit smaller airline in the short to medium term, to attract a strategic equity partner. 

“It is common cause that no SEP [strategic equity partner] wants to deal with legacy issues of SAA, nor any potential investee for that matter, which include the restructuring of the company’s massive debt, rightsizing the bloated workforce and negotiating a reasonable compromise with current creditors,” he said. 

In the plan, it’s expected that there will be R6-billion losses for the next three years. But Dongwana said that those assumptions continue to change with time when taking into account the many variables attached to it, requiring further revisions.

He added that future operating losses, if any, would arise out of the strategies implemented by the company and the scale of flying operations.

But experts in the industry say the airline will need more money until an investor is found. Aviation lawyer Chris Christodoulou noted that the rescue process had taken too long. He said business rescue plans make provisions that require speedy resolutions to see whether the business can be rescued. Typically, a business rescue process should be for six months, but with SAA it has been going on for close to 11 months. 

Christodoulou said the airline will need more money because once severance packages and immediate creditors are paid, operating capital will be required. He questioned how much of the R10.5-billion would be left for operations.

He added that the new airline needs to get its marketing right. They might need to relaunch their frequent flyer programme and doing something like this requires money. 

Christodoulou said that even if the airline operates next year, it is not going to generate enough money in the first two years of business so that more operating capital money might be needed. 

Van der Merwe explained that this is because of the political issues surrounding the airline, adding that rescuing a state-owned enterprise airline is “complex”. 

Unlike a private airline such as Comair, which was able to conclude its business rescue process in a matter of months, state-owned enterprises are different. 

“I feel for the business rescue people because they got approval from all creditors, and they got everyone to agree on the plan, but there is still some towing.”

Although the process has been long according to the experts, the rescue practitioners said they are unable to discharge SAA from rescue until “we have provided some liquidity into the business that the new management team can work with”.

Tshegofatso Mathe is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G for R2 a month

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

And for this weekend only, you can become a subscriber by paying just R2 a month for your first three months.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Business

SAA to receive R10.5-billion government bailout after all

thando maeko -
Several struggling state-owned entities received extra funds after the medium term budget policy speech
Read more
Business

READ IT: Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget policy speech

Eyaaz Matwadia -
Read the finance minister's speech
Read more
Business

SAA in talks to recoup R350-million in blocked funds from Zimbabwe

thando maeko -
The cash-strapped national carrier is in the process of recouping its blocked funds from Zimbabwe, which could go towards financing the airline’s business rescue plan
Read more
Business

Too broke for Mboweni to budget

Sabelo Skiti & thando maeko -
The scramble to find cash for an SAA bailout, Covid-19 grants and civil servants’ demands force postponement of mini-budget
Read more
Business

Watch it again: Ramaphosa details economic recovery plan

Kiri Rupiah -
According to the Presidency, the plan aims to expedite, in a sustainable manner, the recovery of South Africa’s economy
Read more
Business

SAA creditors get R9.3bn from government

thando maeko -
The state-owned airline owes R16.4-billion to lenders and needs an additional R10.1-billion to fund the business rescue plan
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I think I was born way before my...

The chief executive of the Estate Agency Affairs Board and the deputy chair of the SABC board, shares her take on retrenchments at the public broadcaster and reveals why she hates horror movies
nicolene de wee -
Read more

More top stories

Business

SAA funds may need a top-up

Industry experts predict the R10.5-billion from the treasury to rescue the airline may not be enough, but the rescue practitioners say the money is enough to ‘settle the sins of the past’
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Opinion

Trump’s mantra of ‘fake news’ harmed media

Viewers and readers need to trust that news outlets are accurate, balanced, fair and impartial
khaya sithole -
Read more
Coronavirus

We must keep Covid-19’s gains in education

COMMENT: The disaster regulations mandated zero-rating for some websites. Now it is time to expand this access
David Harrison -
Read more
Health

Covid-19 info lags as cases shoot up

Vital information apps and websites are outdated as cases begin to mushroom, especially near the coast, just in time for the December holidays
boitumelo kgobotlo -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.