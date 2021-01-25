Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

‘SA can’t leave its shift to a low-carbon future to chance’

Building resilience: South Africa is dependent on fossil fuels, but the switch to a more sustainable economy requires protecting people’s livelihoods. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
0

Without international and private finance, South Africa’s path towards building a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy will be “very limited”, according to the chief executive of the National Business Initiative (NBI), Joanne Yawitch.

This is a result of the poor state of the economy, worsened by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Yawitch said at the launch of the Just Transition Finance Roadmaps in South Africa and India project. Both are coal-dependent countries.

Yawitch said South Africa’s just transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient economy cannot be left to chance because of its technical and social complexities. 

“You need a carefully managed approach that maps the various sources of finance for key transition projects. Financial institutions need to both understand the opportunities and support them. 

“But without an understanding of what to invest in, who to partner with, what other enabling conditions will be needed, these opportunities will simply pass us by.”


The initiative is driven by the CDC Group — a development finance institution in the United Kingdom — together with Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips), the NBI, the Observer Research Foundation, the LSE Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, the Harvard Kennedy School’s Initiative for Responsible Investment and India’s National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. 

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed members of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission to ensure the shift from fossil fuels protects workers and communities’ rights and livelihoods.

Professor Nick Robins, of the LSE Grantham Institute, said a just transition was an essential factor for tackling climate change. He said that workers interests must be placed at the heart of decision-making so that the benefits and costs of climate action are shared equitably. 

“This is a whole-economy priority, covering high-risk, high carbon sectors that will need to transition out.” 

Most of the financial response to date has focused on industrialised countries in Europe, North America and Australia. “But if the world is to be successful in changing, more focus should be on key emerging economies, especially as they have problems such as poverty, inequality and poor livelihood development.” 

Yawitch said South Africa is being heavily affected by climate change, has an energy-intensive economy and is a high greenhouse gas emitter. 

“We need to ensure our resilience is built into the economy to the impacts of climate change and that vulnerability is reduced. 

“And in that context, the notion of a just transition goes far beyond the energy sector and includes workers in agriculture, the biodiversity economy and the people who work around our water resources.”

South Africa needs to innovate and build new industries that can absorb people and find new paths and opportunities for those who would lose their livelihoods and income because of the impacts of climate change, said Yawitch.

Emerging opportunities for financial investment were in the local manufacture of electric vehicles, wind and solar components, platinum and green hydrogen, she said.

Rudi Dicks, the Tips board member and head of the project management office in the presidency, said the conversations about South Africa’s just transition were difficult. 

“[We’ve had] 10 years of renewables but we’ve not seen the kind of jobs many had promised. There are certainly three or four power stations [in Mpumalanga] that are coming to the end of life in the next three or four years. What happens to those communities and the thousands of workers who are dependent on them?”

He said that, “If we are to develop the turbine industry, or a specialist glass manufacturing sector to support renewable energy, then a value chain approach that is fairly labour intensive and pays decent wages should be used.

The task of finance is not just energy for consumption but for what is consumed, said Rathin Roy, of the Overseas Development Institute based in London.

“If you think about it this way, then the flows of finance would not just be to automobiles, energy and renewable infrastructure. There would be far more to agriculture, the built environment, urbanisation, pollution, water conservation and biodiversity.” 

Roy said that this energy transition would create employment and improve the welfare of people who are not benefiting from the state of ubiquitous consumption that has landed us in this problem in the first place.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

Africa

Beyond the digital cold war: Technology and the future of...

Several African governments have published plans to establish smart cities, including Cairo, Johannesburg, Kigali and Nairobi. They require the most advanced technologies available
Bhaso Ndzendze
Business

Funding a vaccine will tax our limits

VAT should not be hiked, but a once-off levy on mineral resources or a solidarity tax seems likely
Sarah Smit
Business

‘SA can’t leave its shift to a low-carbon future to...

Innovation and creativity is crucial to guide financing, say experts
sheree bega
Friday

Jonas Gwangwa embodied South Africa’s struggle for a national culture

Gwangwa’s love for the struggle was genuine and deep, never cosmetic – and he couldn’t have written an unattractive tune if he tried
Gwen Ansell
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.