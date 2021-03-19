Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

SAPS’ misplaced financial priorities inhibit it from tackling commercial crimes

  
Accounting violations: Steinhoff’s chief executive Markus Jooste has been charged in Germany, but not here yet. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The state bodies charged with investigating and prosecuting commercial crimes in South Africa have seen a more than 30% increase in budget allocations over the past five years. But they claim this has not been enough.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.
M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: Royalty takes over at the Public Service Commission

Somododa Fikeni tells Nicolene de Wee about his new portfolio, his days as a herd boy in the Eastern Cape and being homeless for three weeks in the US
nicolene de wee
Business

SAPS’ misplaced financial priorities inhibit it from tackling commercial crimes

The SAPS has received more than R500-billion over the past five years, yet commercial crime cases such as Steinhoff drag on
Tshegofatso Mathe & Mg Data Desk

More top stories

Politics

Francois Rodgers tipped to win three-way battle for KZN DA...

Francois Rogers, Nicole Graham and Emmanuel Mhlongo have all accepted nomination as provincial leader
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

Condom crisis hits safe sex during Covid-19

Pandemic disrupts the supply of external condoms — and inner ones are unknown and in short supply
Pontsho Pilane
Business

SA’s biggest banks remain resilient amid Covid-19 shocks

The sector was badly hit by credit losses, but strong capital buffers have kept it from spiralling
Sarah Smit
Politics

Brown resists Zondo’s notion that lack of oversight left SA...

The deputy chief justice voices his exasperation that no solution to load-shedding is in sight, but former minister says oversight model is at fault
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.