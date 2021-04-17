Subscribe
Business

There is less full-time work than there was a year ago

  
Over the last year, amid lockdowns and recession, the number of part-time jobs increased while full-time jobs took a cut in South Africa.
0

Full-time jobs are harder to come by than they were before the pandemic. Though experts say this might be an expected result of an economic recession, the lingering pandemic’s full effect on South Africa’s labour market remains to be seen.

Earlier this month, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released its quarterly employment statistics, which indicated that job recovery at the end of 2020 was driven by part-time work.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

Subscribers only

Education

No mercy for teachers who are found guilty of misconduct

New regulations give direction on what sanctions should be imposed on disgraceful teachers, including lifetime bans for serious offences
Bongekile Macupe
Business

Environment

Climate change threatens survival of endemic species the most

If Earth warms by 3°C, a third of species living on land and about half of endemic marine species will become extinct
sheree bega
Politics

Anger as Ace alters step-aside rules

Outraged provincial secretaries called for a meeting with Luthuli House after the ANC secretary general broadened the NEC’s step-aside resolution
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Business

Food delivery drivers seek better employee rights

A group of South African Uber drivers plan to go to court to seek employee rights including compensation for overtime and holiday pay, hoping for a similar victory to that of British drivers in March
kim harrisberg
Opinion

Resuscitate the public broadcaster

The SABC is simply too important to South Africa’s democracy for it to be gutted: we cannot allow it to die
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham
