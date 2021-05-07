 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Fickle funding for women-led startups hurts femtech

The femtech industry is poised for growth. But, in South Africa and elsewhere, startups using technology to address women’s health concerns tend to be underfunded. (Photo by Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)
0

The femtech industry is poised for growth. But, in South Africa and elsewhere, startups using technology to address women’s health concerns tend to be underfunded.

The global femtech market reportedly generated more than $820-million revenue in 2019. 

And researchers have forecast that the industry — currently comprised of more than 200 startups that create period and fertility tracking apps, contraception delivery services and technology that may help with the early detection of cervical and breast cancer — will continue growing. 

In 2018, research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan said femtech was the next big phenomenon in the women’s health market, with a market potential of $50-billion by 2025.

In South Africa, the industry is still finding its feet, with only a handful of brands getting off the ground. This, experts say, likely has to do with a lack of interest in women’s health issues and underfunding.

Software developer Pabi Moloi is the founder of Uteroo, a period tracking app that allows people who menstruate to log their symptoms and better understand their cycles. But Moloi says startups like hers are few and far between. “There is still a lot of opportunities to explore in the femtech space.”

Moloi says the stigma around women’s health issues may be stifling femtech growth in South Africa. “As women, we rarely get to talk about the pain we are experiencing. When we go to the clinic, you feel embarrassed about asking for contraceptives because people might think badly of you for having sex.”

But stigma and other barriers to accessing healthcare are major reasons some femtech businesses exist in the first place. 

Last year Rwandan femtech company Kasha, which delivers menstrual care products and contraceptives to its customers confidentially, secured a $1-million investment from Swedish development finance firm Swedfund.

Despite signs such as this of more investment in femtech startups, the industry still only gets 1.4% of the aggregated capital that flows into healthcare, according to a 2020 market analysis.

Venture capital expert Lwazi Wali said: “For women, it’s a no-brainer: Why wouldn’t these startups be getting funded? It’s a question that a lot of us in the VC [venture capital] space have been asking for years.”

Wali is the founder of HerHQ, which is aimed at connecting women-led startups with venture capital. She explained that it takes a lot of capital to launch health start-ups, especially if they require clinical studies and approval.

But considering the high levels of investment given for the research and development of health technologies founded by men, femtech startups should also be getting funding, Wali added. 

Women, however, face greater barriers to accessing funding generally. She noted that the recent surge in interest in femtech had been partially driven by Glow, a fertility app by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin.

Investments database Crunchbase found that although global venture funding was up 4% in 2020, only 2.3% of this funding went to women-led startups.

“It can’t be that women make up more than 50% of the world’s population, and yet we are the least funded. It’s absolutely abhorrent … And it’s not because we don’t have good ideas,” she said.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate..

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Shanduka shade over Free State education

Audit firm PwC said R500-million irregular expenditure incurred by the Free State education department is related to an unsolicited bid by the Kagiso Shanduka Trust to improve schools
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

101 party elders dominate appeals body presiding over Magashule appeal

That the majority of those who form part of the ANC’s appeals body will come from 101 elders - which faction will have the upper hand
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Business

New consortium scores big in South Africa’s floating power station...

Powergroup South Africa wins 20-year energy contract a mere 10 months after it was formed
Paddy Harper
Business

Fickle funding for women-led startups hurts femtech

It is difficult for startups to get off the ground, especially when they are women-focused
Sarah Smit
Sport

Semenya magic rubs off on Glenrose Xaba

Long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba ran the third-fastest time by a South African woman on home soil, winning the SA Half-Marathon
kass naidoo
Education

Education department to run campaign against bullying

Incidents of violence and bullying at schools have been on the spotlight recently
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×