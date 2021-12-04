 Subscribe or Login

Business

Lessons from Turkey to SA: Economic independence is a battle

Protests: Turkey has seen opposition to the country’s declaration of   ‘an economic war of independence’ by refusing to rein in inflation using higher interest rates and other measures. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty)
0

A currency meltdown, rocketing inflation, civil unrest. This is the current picture of Turkey’s economy, whose president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared “an economic war of independence”. 

Erdoğan’s gamble, which uses monetary policy to drive investment and job creation, is not one that many are willing to take. Faced with fears inflation will become entrenched, pushing advanced economies to withdraw accommodative monetary policy, most emerging market economies have gone in the opposite direction. While the Turkish central bank aggressively slashes interest rates, others, including South Africa, have started to raise theirs.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

