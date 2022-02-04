Can the private sector help to fix ‘a fragile state’?

In July 2000, in the hangover from the Mandela years, the Anti-Privatisation Forum (APF) was born.
The forum brought together activists against the privatisation of the public sector and the basic services it is obliged to provide. The APF’s long-term vision was “to bring about radical changes in the character and content of democracy in South Africa so that ordinary poor and working people can have popular and effective control over their lives”.
