Subscribe

Business

Can the private sector help to fix ‘a fragile state’?

  
Disruption: Soweto residents protest in front of Maponya Mall against the wave of violence and looting that affected Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July last year. Photo: Luca Sola/AFP
0

In July 2000, in the hangover from the Mandela years, the Anti-Privatisation Forum (APF) was born. 

The forum brought together activists against the privatisation of the public sector and the basic services it is obliged to provide. The APF’s long-term vision was “to bring about radical changes in the character and content of democracy in South Africa so that ordinary poor and working people can have popular and effective control over their lives”. 

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Driver’s licence pile-up ‘12 months long’

M&G Premium

Court battles, Covid-19 restrictions and an ageing machine has resulted in a backlog of 1.4 million driver’s licence cards waiting to be issued
Eunice Stoltz
National

Suspect mega housing development in Klerksdorp evades scrutiny

M&G Premium

Clean governance remains elusive in troubled North West municipality where managers continue to misbehave with impunity
tunicia phillips
Business

Can the private sector help to fix ‘a fragile state’?

Privatisation stands to deepen inequalities. But some experts say collaboration between business and government can work in everyone’s interest
Sarah Smit & anathi madubela
National

Zondo: JSC has a duty to consider white judges for...

M&G Premium

The acting chief justice suggested, in his interview with the Judicial Service Commission for the post of chief justice, that the next round of interviews in April with candidates would be an opportunity to do so
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×