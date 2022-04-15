Treasury needs an insider director general

After 23 years of service, Dondo Mogajane is set to leave the treasury in June. Although an external candidate can’t be counted out — especially considering the treasury’s already reduced ranks — chances are slim that a total outsider will be asked to fill the director general role.

The last time the treasury was headed by a relative newcomer was when Maria Ramos was appointed director general in 1996. Ramos, who served under then minister Trevor Manuel, came to the position with considerable political clout, having previously worked as an economist in the ANC’s department of economic planning.