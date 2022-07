Cyril Ramaphosa, whose presidency began a decade after South Africa experienced its first bout of blackouts, says he will soon announce a new plan to solve the country’s energy crisis, even as previous efforts have stalled.

On Monday, Ramaphosa declared in his weekly open letter that the government “can and will do more to end load-shedding”, saying his administration will, in the coming days, “be able to announce a comprehensive set of actions to achieve much faster progress”.