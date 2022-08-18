Nxesi: The changing definition of work demands a review of labour protection

The changing nature of work requires a review of South Africa’s labour protection system, especially as many in the labour force fall outside the traditional definition of an employee, according to Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.

Nxesi was speaking during the second day of a conference organised by the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Researching Education and Labour, which discussed how to support inclusive employment amid a number of disruptions to the labour market.