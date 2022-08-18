Subscribe

Business

Nxesi: The changing definition of work demands a review of labour protection

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The changing nature of work requires a review of South Africa’s labour protection system, especially as many in the labour force fall outside the traditional definition of an employee, according to Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi

Nxesi was speaking during the second day of a conference organised by the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Researching Education and Labour, which discussed how to support inclusive employment amid a number of disruptions to the labour market.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Mkhwebane would not hear of Gupta links to Estina: witness

M&G PREMIUM

The suspended public protector told him she would pleased if the probe into the scam delivered no adverse findings, Reginald Ndou tells inquiry
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Editorial: The ANC won’t listen to its own conscience, the...

The party’s top officials seem to have no real inclination to follow through with the integrity commission’s recommendations on corruption
Editorial
Business

Nxesi: The changing definition of work demands a review of...

M&G Premium

The labour minister noted many informal workers had been excluded from the country’s Covid-19 relief scheme
Sarah Smit
National

Tazné van Wyk murder accused admits to absconding parole

Moyhdian Pangkaeker evaded the justice system for about four years during which time he twice absconded while on parole. He faces 27 charges, 24 of which he allegedly committed while on parole.
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×