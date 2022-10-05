Subscribe

Business

Government stares down public wage conundrum

Dondo Mogajane, director general of the South African National Treasury, Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, David Masondo, South Africa's deputy finance minister, and Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), (left to right), make their way to the budget presentation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. South Africa cut corporate taxes and set more ambitious targets for reducing debt, after a surge in commodity prices led to higher-than-expected tax income. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

A strike looms in the public sector, as a number of unions have rejected the government’s latest wage offer. 

The public sector wage battle will weigh heavily on deliberations in the build-up to the medium-term budget speech later this month. Earlier this year, when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech, South Africa’s fiscal position had improved.

But the February budget flagged the public sector wage bill as a significant risk to the country’s purse. 

The latest round of wage talks began in March. Since then, workers have found themselves in the throes of a cost of living crisis, which could force the government to fold on its hard line against more spending.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Mmusi Maimane: Here’s how we build a resilient and modern...

Build One South Africa proposes a range of measures to fix the country’s ‘dual economy’, including a relentless focus on building SMMEs and entrepreneurs, and putting a stop to the corruption and fraud that costs the country R500-billion a year
mmusi maimane
Opinion

The Woman King delivers a brilliant African story unfettered by...

Set in 1823, the film stays far truer to the historic events that inspired it than many of the genre’s supposed classics
simon taylor
Business

Government stares down public wage conundrum

M&G Premium

Workers are in the throes of a cost of living crisis, which could force the government to fold on its hard line against more spending
Sarah Smit
Business

Unions reject Transnet’s latest wage offer, planned strike still on

The port and freight-rail company has doubled its wage increase offer but it is still far below workers’ demands
mandisa ndlovu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×