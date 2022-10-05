Government stares down public wage conundrum

A strike looms in the public sector, as a number of unions have rejected the government’s latest wage offer.

The public sector wage battle will weigh heavily on deliberations in the build-up to the medium-term budget speech later this month. Earlier this year, when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech, South Africa’s fiscal position had improved.

But the February budget flagged the public sector wage bill as a significant risk to the country’s purse.

The latest round of wage talks began in March. Since then, workers have found themselves in the throes of a cost of living crisis, which could force the government to fold on its hard line against more spending.