Business / 13 Jun 2023 Illovo Sugar won’t buy Tongaat Hullet’s assets By Anathi Madubela FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Sugar producer Illovo Sugar says it is not interested in purchasing Tongaat Hulett’s (above) assets. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)Eight companies are interested in bidding for either a full purchase of the company or parts of it This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Illovo, SA Canegrowers, strategic equity partners, Tongaat Hulett, Tongaat Hulett Developments, voluntary business rescue