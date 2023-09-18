Naspers and Prosus chief executive Bob van Dijk steps down

Bob van Dijk. Photo by Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Naspers chief executive Bob van Dijk has stepped down with immediate effect.

According to a note to shareholders on Monday, Van Dijk — who is also stepping down as the chief executive of Prosus, the consumer internet arm of Naspers — will also no longer serve on the boards of both companies.

The decision, according to the note, was made through mutual agreement and Van Dijk has agreed to assist with the transition after Monday and will remain as a consultant to the group until 30 September 2024.

Founded in 1915, Naspers is one of the largest technology investors in the world, while Prosus is the largest listed consumer internet company by asset value in Europe.

In South Africa, Naspers owns Takealot, Mr D, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and Media24.

Ervin Tu, the group chief investment officer at Naspers, will fill in as the interim chief executive of the two companies.

Van Dijk has served as the chief executive of Naspers since 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

Naspers chair Koos Bekker said the boards of both companies thanked Van Dijk for his leadership.

“During this time substantial businesses were established in classifieds, food delivery and payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career,” Bekker said.