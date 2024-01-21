Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 21 January 2024

Investment 2024: SA a ‘hard sell’ as growth continues to falter

By
Eskom Nersa22
Johannesburg is submerged in darkness during load-shedding . (AFP)
Investors will struggle to look beyond the country’s energy and logistics crises

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,