Business / 21 January 2024 Investment 2024: SA a ‘hard sell’ as growth continues to falter By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Johannesburg is submerged in darkness during load-shedding . (AFP)Investors will struggle to look beyond the country’s energy and logistics crises This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: article, Business, Business Confidence, Enoch Godongwana, Kevin Lings, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Sanisha Packirisamy, South African Reserve Bank, Transnet, World Economic Forum