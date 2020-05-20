Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEnvironmentTop Six

Covid-19 brings South Africa’s daily carbon emissions down by 20%

At this pace
The research found that, on April 7, daily global carbon emissions dropped 17%. This is the day when the most countries and the most number of people were under some sort of a lockdown. (Reuters)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

South Africa’s carbon emissions dropped by a quarter of a million tonnes each day after March 27, when the national lockdown came into effect. Across a whole year, this would mean emissions would drop by nearly 100-million tonnes, or about 20%, if level 5 lockdown were to continue.

This is according to data collected by the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom and published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Tuesday. The research is titled Temporary Reduction in Daily Global CO2 Emissions During the Covid-19 Forced Confinement. Similar research has been done elsewhere, looking at the effect of countries shutting down industry and people not travelling. The East Anglia study is the first research to have gone through the peer review process.  

The research found that, on April 7, daily global carbon emissions dropped 17%. This is the day when the most countries and the most number of people were under some sort of a lockdown. This level of pollution is the same as levels back in 2006. The data covers the 69 countries that account for 97% of all carbon emissions globally.

Nearly half of the drop (43%) comes from people travelling on land — in cars, trains and buses — and a similar drop comes from fewer emissions from industry and energy production. A full 10% of the drop comes from flights, which normally account for 3% of global carbon emissions. 

With economies recovering, people going back to work and industries firing up, the researchers expect global carbon emissions to drop by 7.5% for the whole year. 

This research highlights the reality that the reductions in carbon emissions that are required to keep global heating at safe levels are not going to be done by individuals’ actions alone. Much of human activity came to a halt during lockdown and still 83% of global emissions continued. 
The United Nations’ climate body — the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — said in a seminal 2018 report that carbon emissions need to drop by about 7.5% every single year to keep heating below 1.5°C.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sipho Kings
Sipho Kings is the news editor at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Opinion

After disastrous Zuma years, Ramaphosa must provide foreign policy clarity

-
For a country that is guided by ubuntu, South Africa has a record of embarrassing international blunders
Read more
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s deal

-
The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

-
We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
Read more
Coronavirus

Singapore slammed for ‘cruel’ Zoom death sentence

-
Zoom has become popular during virus lockdowns worldwide for everything from virtual school classes to business meetings — but Human Rights Watch criticised its use to mete out capital punishment
Read more
Coronavirus

Rose says Premier League players treated like ‘lab rats’

-
The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of their bid to restart matches in June
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa could see 40 000 Covid-19 deaths by November

-
South Africa won’t have enough hospital beds, intensive care or otherwise, to treat Covid-19 patients, official predictions reveal. But there’s still time to act, say experts
Read more
Coronavirus

The controversial Strandfontein shelter shows the importance of monitoring womxn’s rights during a crisis

-
Our government’s Covid-19 response and regulations must be subject to stringent monitoring to ensure womxn’s safety and security. This is why the Women’s Legal Centre will be an amicus curae in the case between the City of Cape Town and the SAHRC
Read more
Coronavirus

Schools to reopen on June 1 — Motshekga

-
Education minister says schools will reopen for Grades 7 and 12 on June 1, and she cannot guarantee that “no one will die”
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s...

The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
-
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Are you trying to ban our legal cigarettes forever?

-
We have lost access to legitimate products at the right price in the market, and instead been handed over to the illegal market like sheep to a pack of wolves
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now