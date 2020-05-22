Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Are surrogate and IVF babies ‘essential’ in a pandemic?

As the coronavirus spreads, governments and professionals are forced to ask a more fundamental question: “Is assisted reproduction an essential service?”
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

A recent New York Times article heightened the sense of dystopia of the world that we seem to be currently inhabiting. According to the article, thousands of babies born to surrogate mothers will be left “stranded” in Ukraine because coronavirus pandemic-related travel bans prevent their parents — from all over the world  — from fetching them. 

Foreign embassies would have automatically given the babies the citizenship of their biological parents, but for now these babies are “surrogacy orphans”. 

In the United States, a surrogate mother is similarly “stranded” with the baby she birthed for a gay couple from China. Although she promises to give the baby to the legal parents whenever they can travel, she confesses to having strong feelings of attachment with the baby who currently lives with her and snuggles with her all night. 

In another city, a gay couple from Israel remain stuck in a hotel with their newborn twins  —  born by egg donation and surrogacy — petrified as the virus spreads, knowing that none of them have any health insurance in the US. 

The world of  assisted reproductive technology (ART), a multibillion-dollar global industry including services like in vitro fertilisation (IVF), surrogacy, egg and sperm donation, among others, has been a hotbed of similar scenarios, scandals and contradictions long before the current pandemic. I have discussed the paradoxes of ART, in general, in my book Wombs in Labor, and the specific context of South Africa in my earlier works.  

As the coronavirus spreads, governments and professionals are forced to ask a more fundamental question: “Is assisted reproduction an essential service?” 

In March, the world’s leading bodies in the field of reproductive medicine — the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and ESHRE, its European counterpart  — recommended stopping all new fertility treatment. 

This did not go unchallenged by either investors or clients of such services. A public petition with thousands of signatories asked the ASRM to reconsider its recommendations, and the New York department of health issued a guidance to explicitly include these treatments as essential. 

South Africa witnessed a similar trajectory. In March, the professional body in South Africa, the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (Sasreg), issued a guideline suspending all non-urgent fertility treatments but a few weeks later published a legal opinion allowing new fertility treatments for almost all categories of  patients, in essence classifying fertility treatment as an essential service. 

Apart from the very pragmatic question as to whether one should pursue any kind of treatment that is not life threatening when there is a deadly virus making its rounds, there are other ethical dilemmas. For instance, should we be diverting resources towards fertility treatments during a pandemic that threatens to be debilitating for health infrastructures in all parts of the world? One can argue that fertility treatment, especially in the Global South and countries such as South Africa, falls primarily under private healthcare, with minimal investments by the government, and hence anxieties around diverted public resources are unfounded. 


But any argument built on the public-private binary underplays the overlaps between the two, and the ways in which private health care is subsidised by the government. Such treatments are taking away critical and scarce resources, which include personal protective equipment; hospital beds; and  operating rooms, apart from the time and effort of physicians and support staff which could be meaningfully diverted towards emergency care. 

These dilemmas go beyond the pandemic context, especially in countries with limited resources and many competing reproductive health priorities. For instance, what are the social consequences of classifying infertility as a disease? On the one hand, in South Africa, where the burden of “failed fertility” falls almost exclusively on women and causes extreme socio-psychological and even physical harm, recognising infertility as a treatable problem may reduce the gendered stigma.  

But, on the other hand, does the prevailing setting of offering high-cost and high-tech technological fixes, primarily via private healthcare, even meet this “essential” need? The causes of infertility (especially among poor and black women), such as sexually transmitted infections, poor medical treatment during an earlier birth or abortion, workplace and environmental toxins, require relatively affordable preventable measures rather than the ex-post facto technological interventions that such patients cannot afford. 

In South Africa, reproductive health services, much like the rest of the health system, are riddled by debilitating inequities based on race and class. The total health care expenditure in South Africa in 2017 was about 8.8% of GDP, but of the amount allocated towards healthcare, nearly 60% goes directly towards the private sector, which only services 16% of the population. 

One of the consequences is that public sector services and our essential workers, including doctors, nurses and hospitals midwives are under-resourced, stressed and overworked, leading to “compassion fatigue” and even abuse of patients in such settings.  

Women giving birth, or requiring reproductive health care often face a host of dehumanising psychological, verbal and physically violent acts from the overworked care providers (for instance, there are reports of nurses and doctors slapping women in labour, non-consensual contracepting, and unnecessary medical interventions). Since the public healthcare system is mostly used by the poor, this violence is yet another instance of the embedded inequities in reproductive experiences. 

What the pandemic is forcing us to ask is this: can we continue to legitimise the investments in cutting-edge technology, and five-star luxury fertility clinics, when our reproductive health sector is riddled with systemic inequalities? Can we justify assisted reproductive technologies as essential, if it continues to serve just a privileged few? Can we continue to look for individual based biomedical solutions to these “diseases”, when our health system is in a permanent state of crisis? 

This is the perfect storm to challenge the neoliberal approach to reproductive healthcare, where individually accessed technological solutions have effectively depoliticised structural inequalities. 

The pandemic provides us the prism to reflect on what and who is deemed “essential”, and at what cost.    

Amrita Pande is associate professor in the sociology department at the University of Cape Town

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Amrita Pande
Amrita Pande is a lecturer in the Sociology department at University of Cape Town. Her research primarily focuses on globalisation, gendered bodies and gendered work spaces, new reproductive technologies and new forms of social movements

Recommended

Africa

Civil unrest turns deadly in Guinea

-
Guinea’s response to the coronavirus has exacerbated the country’s existing fault lines
Read more
Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on kids returning to school

-
ABC, OCD
Read more
Africa

Lifting the arms embargo on South Sudan would be a disgrace

-
Later this month, the UN Security Council will vote on whether to lift the arms embargo on South Sudan. Doing so would be a terrible mistake
Read more
Coronavirus

Five lessons on reopening SA’s schools

& -
COMMENT As the department of basic education struggles with when and how to reopen schools, we must remember...
Read more
Opinion

How to support women’s health

-
Policymakers must make contraceptives and abortion easier to to access to give women power over their health
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 levels a political football in the Western Cape

-
A move to level three lockdown for the province may become a battle between the Democratic Alliance, and the provincial opposition, the ANC
Read more
Analysis

Overhaul and align laws on use of force

-
Guidelines can’t regulate the police and military’s use of lethal force and will, in the end, be subordinate to bad legislation
Read more
Coronavirus

How Mauritius beat the pandemic

& -
Despite containing Covid-19, it will be some time before normal life resumes — and some measures will be written into the law
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Education: A state of unreadiness

Evidence shows schools are not ready as the department pushes them to reopen in 10 days
-
Read more
Business

Sell assets or create a new airline? Tussle over SAA...

The department of public enterprises is concerned that the proposed sale of assets threatens its plans to engineer SAA 2.0
-
Read more
Business

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repurchase rate by a further 50 basis points, after a two consecutive cuts of 100 basis points earlier this year
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now