Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNationalThe Editors Picks

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stands in front a house as he patrols the streets in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on March 27, 2020 during a joint operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in order prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. - South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the Covid-19 across the continent. (Luca Sola/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Soldiers implicated in the death of Collins Khosa have been exonerated by an internal South African National Defence Force investigation, which found that the altercation was not what caused his death “when taking into account the post mortem report”. 

A police investigation is still ongoing, however.

The SANDF board of inquiry’s report is attached to a court affidavit by SANDF legal adviser Elvis Hobyana, who was reporting back to the high court’s Judge Hans Fabricius on the implementation of the orders he gave in the Khosa case. 

Khosa’s family went to court saying that his death was caused by a brutal assault by members of the SANDF and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD). In their court papers, the family said Khosa was strangled, slammed against a cement wall and a steel gate and hit with the butt of the machine gun. Afterwards, he could not walk, began to vomit and lost speech, they said. A few hours later his partner, Nomsa Montsha, could not wake him up.

The post mortem described the cause of death as a blunt force head injury. According to the board’s report, the post mortem found “subarachnoid hemorrhage involving the pons and cerebellum”  — or bleeding between brain and the membrane that surrounds it, which then pushed the brain down and compressed the brain stem, where basic life functions are located.

But the board of inquiry’s panel said: “On the [post mortem] report presented by the pathologist, there is no injury(s) linked to the cause of death, there are no scalp contusions, the skull is intact.”

It continues: “There were no signs of injuries and vomiting when the body was examined except minor injury on the top left eye and below the knee.” The panel adds that, based on the post-mortem report, it consulted a neurologist, Professor M Baker, who was “concerned” by the level of the pathologist that was assigned to “such a sensitive case”.

“He pointed out some short-comings and contradictions,” said the board panel. 

It is not clear from the report whether Baker examined Khosa’s body, nor whether the board’s remark, that there was no injury linked to the cause of death, was based on Baker’s opinion. Although the inquiry concludes that “the cause of death is blunt force head injury”, it also finds that “the injuries on the body of Mr Khosa cannot be linked with the cause of death”. 

“Consequently, the board concluded that the death of Mr Khosa was not caused by the SANDF members nor JMPD,” said the report.


The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law, Thabiso Muvhango, who caused the altercation with the SANDF members: “The cause of the argument was the undermining of the two female soldiers by Mr Muvhango and Mr Khosa (gender inequality). The attitude of the two men was provocative.”

In summarising the events, the board of inquiry said Khosa and Muvhango repeatedly ignored their instructions and argued with the female SANDF members, who then called for backup and the two men were forced to comply.

“The force used was pushing and clapping in order for the men to comply with the instruction. Eventually the men complied and walked to the house,” said the report. 

But the panel said it did not interview Muvhango or the family members and instead relied on the statements in the police docket and in the court papers. 

The panel said that none of the witness statements nor the post-mortem mentioned that Khosa had vomited and that most of the witness statements said he had walked into the house “contrary to the founding affidavit mentioning that he was taken inside the house”. Witness statements also said Khosa told Muvhango to take his wife to hospital and went to the toilet twice — “contrary to the founding affidavit mentioning that he was confused and unconscious”.

In court papers, Montsha said she had also been assaulted.

“Based on the above contradictions the board concluded Mr Khosa was conscious and healthy when the security forces left.”

In his affidavit, to which the report is attached, Hobyana said a police investigation was still underway and that the soldiers would stay off patrol until it was concluded.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
Franny is the legal reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Business

What happened to the Covid-19 special grant?

-
The newly established grant intended to bring informal economy workers into South Africa’s social security net during the lockdown has had a disastrous start
Read more
Coronavirus

The Strandfontein shelter touches a societal and political nerve

-
What was the City of Cape Town thinking when it decided to round up homeless people and put them in a camp?
Read more
Coronavirus

The inevitable rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths: What the numbers mean

-
About 20 people in South Africa die each day from the coronavirus, and this number may peak at 300, while positive cases may reach 8 000 a day, according to some projections
Read more
Business

Workers with noncompliant bosses can now access Covid-19 relief scheme

-
Last week the department of labour announced that more than R14-billion had been paid to workers, but some are still struggling to access the fund
Read more
Africa

End the pandemic of violence against women activists

& -
In countries such as Uganda, Zimbabwe and Egypt female champions are beaten up, sexually abused, jailed and even "disappeared"
Read more
Coronavirus

Work and school from home is a complete F**kApp!

-
The problem with high-tech is that there is just way too much to choose from
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the virtual sports revolution

-
In a country with more than 35 000 Covid-19-related deaths at the time of writing...
Read more
Africa

Inside Facebook’s big bet on Africa

-
New undersea cables will massively increase bandwidth to the continent
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Africa

Inside Facebook’s big bet on Africa

New undersea cables will massively increase bandwidth to the continent
-
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
-
Read more
Business

Lockdown relief scheme payouts to employees tops R14-billion

Now employers and employees can apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for relief scheme payments
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.