Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

High-risk teachers vulnerable to Covid-19 now know how they will be treated

Pupils in a classroom.
Protocols have now been established for school educators who are aged 60 and above and for those with comorbidities.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Unions have signed an agreement of procedures to follow when dealing with teachers who have underlying illnesses or those who are 60 years of age and older, who are at a higher risk of complications if they contract Covid-19.

This comes after teacher unions criticised the basic education department for not providing clarity on the matter.

At-risk teachers who want to return to school may do so, but the principal must agree to this and all safety measures must be in place. The agreement further says that the concession will only be applicable during levels three and two of the national disaster.

At a press briefing in Rustenburg on Monday, the basic education department’s director general, Mathanzi Mweli, said he had signed the Education Labour Relations Council’s collective agreement over the weekend. Heads of departments had contributed to it, he said. 

“It will be a protocol that determines the step-by-step processes of how teachers should go about dealing with comorbidities.” 

The agreement, Concession Process to Follow for Employees with Comorbidity, dated May 30, shows the signatures of Mugwena Maluleke, the general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, and Allen Thompson, the president of the National Teachers’ Union. Maluleke confirmed the document’s authenticity. 

“For employees with high-risk comorbidities, it is required of the employer to put appropriate measures in place to accommodate them in the work environment. Due consideration must be given to operational demands and circumstances of employees to accommodate either work from home or for special workplace arrangements to be made,” reads the document. 

These teachers must complete a risk assessment form for vulnerable employees. They will get their full pay while they are at home, but this will be subject to them meeting all requirements. 

Mweli said a medical doctor must write a report with supporting documents proving that the teacher is at risk if they go to school during this time. 

The document lists, among others, the following conditions as high risk: 


  • A person who is 60 and above with one or more diseases/conditions as listed;
  • Solid organ transplant recipients; 
  • People with specific cancers or receiving immunosuppressive treatment for cancer;
  • People undergoing chemotherapy and radical radiotherapy for lung cancer;
  • People with severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe and unstable asthma or tuberculosis of the lung; 
  • Chronic lung problems;
  • Pregnant women with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired;
  • Severe hypertension;
  • Severe obesity;
  • Type II diabetes, chronic kidney disease and liver disease; 
  • More than 27 weeks pregnant; and 
  • HIV with advanced immunosuppression.

If a medical condition is not listed in the document a teacher can ask a doctor to write a letter confirming vulnerability to the virus. But the head of department has the right to get an opinion from another doctor, and in the 30 days while waiting for the outcome the teacher will stay or work from home while receiving a salary.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Africa

Much of South Sudan’s cabinet has Covid-19. What happened?

-
And only two of the country’s five vice-presidents have not had the virus
Read more
Coronavirus

High Court strikes down ‘paternalistic’ lockdown regulations

-
The order of unconstitutionality has been suspended for two weeks
Read more
Business

L’Oréal workers demand a shutdown of local plant, citing Covid-19 exposure

-
The French cosmetics company’s Midrand plant has recorded 16 Covid-19 cases in two weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

Early-morning exercise: Jo’burg’s three golden hours

-
Under level four of the Covid-19 lockdown, the hours from 6am to 9am became the time when inner-city residents could use local parks to escape the nightmare around them
Read more
Coronavirus

Protective equipment for schools in KwaZulu-Natal goes ‘missing’

-
Without protective equipment, schools in uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand won’t meet the already delayed deadline for reopening
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s military is not suited for the fight against Covid-19. Here’s why

-
SANDF has been trained and equipped for precisely the opposite of what President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked of it – to save lives. Its purpose is to defend the country and its people against physical, external enemies – by killing such enemies if need be
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Tenderpreneurs’ block the delivery of protective equipment to schools

-
Protests by local suppliers have delayed PPE delivery, which according to the DBE, is one of the reasons the reopening of schools has been pushed back until June 8
Read more
Africa

On the road with East African truck drivers

, & -
In East Africa, truck drivers are being attacked, robbed and used as diplomatic footballs
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

High Court strikes down ‘paternalistic’ lockdown regulations

The order of unconstitutionality has been suspended for two weeks
-
Read more
Business

L’Oréal workers demand a shutdown of local plant, citing Covid-19...

The French cosmetics company’s Midrand plant has recorded 16 Covid-19 cases in two weeks
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Protective equipment for schools in KwaZulu-Natal goes ‘missing’

Without protective equipment, schools in uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand won’t meet the already delayed deadline for reopening
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Empowering his people to unleash their potential

-
'Being registered as an AGA(SA) means you are capable of engineering an idea and turning it into money,' says Raymond Mayekisa
Read more
Special Reports

What is an AGA(SA) and AT(SA) and why do they matter?

-
If your company has these qualified professionals it will help improve efficiencies and accelerate progress by assisting your organisation to perform better
Read more
Special Reports

Mining company uses rich seam of technology to gear up for Covid-19

-
Itec Direct technology provides instant temperature screening of staff returniing to the workplace with no human contact
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Back to School Webinar

-
If our educators can take care of themselves, they can take care of the children they teach
Read more
Special Reports

5G technology is the future

-
Besides a healthcare problem Covid-19 is also a data issue and 5G technology, with its lightning speed, can help to curb its spread
Read more
Special Reports

JTI off to court for tobacco ban: Government not listening to industry or consumers

-
The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk — including the livelihood of emerging farmers
Read more
Special Reports

Holistic Financial Planning for Professionals Webinar

-
Our lives are constantly in flux, so it makes sense that your financial planning must be reviewed frequently — preferably on an annual basis
Read more
Special Reports

Undeterred by Covid-19 pandemic, China and Africa hold hands, building a community of a shared future for mankind

-
It is clear that building a community with a shared future for all mankind has become a more pressing task than ever before
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now